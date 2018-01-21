BuffaloNews.com
Park 77, Canisius 69
Canisius and Park tipoff during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park guard Noah Hutchins drives to the basket against Canisius during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius coach Kyle Husband is Silhouetted as the sun shines the the Park Gymnasium during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Parku2019s Noah Hutchins grabs a rebound against Canisius during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Austin James is defended by Parku2019s Julian Eziukwu during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park forward Quentin Nnagho drives to the basket against Canisius during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Ryandd Bradley drives to the basket against Park during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius starters wait to be introduced prior to playing Park at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Nick MacDonald is introduced prior to playing Park during at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park starters wait to be introduced prior to playing Canisius at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Jayce Johnson cannot defend Park center Quentin Nnagbo during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Jayce Johnson and Park center Quentin Nnagbo battle for a loose ball during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Ryan Bradley fouls Park guard Brandon Smith during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Austin James knocks the ball away from Parku2019s Brandon Smith during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park forward Brandon Smith shoots against Canisius during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park center Quentin Nnagbo drives to the basket past Canisius defender Austin Jamesduring first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A fan throws back a ball durig Canisius vs Park during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Ryand Bradley drives to the basket against Parku2019s John Ese Orogun during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius fans watch as the sun shines brightly against Park during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Parku2019s Brandon Smith shoots against Canisius during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Joe Jamison has his shot blocked by Parku2019s Daniel Scott during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Jaycee Johnson is defended by Parku2019s Noah Hutchins during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park guar Noah Hutchins dribbles against Canisius during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Ryand Bradley blocks the shot of Parku2019s Daniel Scott during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park coach Rich Jacob calls a play against Canisius during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Nick MacDonald gets excited after making a three point shot against Park during first half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park center Julian Eziukwu celebrates a 77-69 victory over Canisius Park at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park coaches during second half action against Canisius at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Parku2019s Quentin Nnagbo passes against Canisius during second half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Ryan Bradley dribbles against Park during second half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius coach Kyle Husband looks on against Park during second half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park coach Rich Jacob against Canisius during second half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Jaycee Johnson dribbles against Park during second half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Parku2019s John Ese Orogun and Quenton Nnagbo celebrate a victory over Canisius during second half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Ryan Bradley defends Parku2019s Noah Hutchins during second half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Jaycee Johnson dribbles against Park during second half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius and Park players battle for a loose ball during second half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Ryan Bradley is fouled by Parku2019s John Ese Orogun during second half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Austin James is defended by Parku2019sDaniel Scott during second half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park coach Rich Jacob talks to his team during a timeout againstCanisius during second half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius coach Kyle Husband talks to his team during a timeout against Park during second half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius center Ryand Bradley dribbles against Park during second half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius guard Joe Jamison drives to the basket against Park during second half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park guard Noah Htchins grabs a rebound against Canisius during second half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius center Ryan Bradley dunks against Park during second half action at Park high school on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sunday, January 21, 2018
