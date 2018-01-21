Day 365: Dec. 31, 2017 - City facade: Old and New Erie County Halls are cast in blue light at sunrise.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 364: Dec. 30, 2017 - Frozen falls: Tourists come from far and wide to see the winter beauty of Niagara Falls. They enjoy the spectacular views at Prospect Point.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 363: Dec. 29, 2017 - Morning flight: Geese fly in the early morning near Canalside. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 362: Dec. 28, 2017 - "Pane"-fully cold: An unusual pattern of ice affixed itself to a window pane in Elma as cold temperatures stick around.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 361: Dec. 27, 2017 - Lighting the way: The historic Buffalo Lighthouse, built in 1833, at sunrise.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 360: Dec. 26, 2017 - Taking flight: Geese fly over the Buffalo River at sunrise.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 359: Dec. 25, 2017 - De-icing: The Griffin statue on the Canisius College campus near Main Street wears a coating of snow.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 358: Dec. 24, 2017 - Merry Christmas: First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, which celebrated its 200 anniversary in 2017, held a candlelight Christmas Eve service in its historic sanctuary. Luminaries are lit outside the church.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 357: Dec. 23, 2017 - White Christmas: A day of fresh snowfall in Buffalo produces a winter wonderland.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 356: Dec 22, 2017 u2013 Peace on Earth: A stone statue of Our Lady of Fatima is illuminated in the falling snow for the Festival of Lights at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Youngstown.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 355: Dec. 21, 2017 - The beginning of a White Christmas?: Fresh snow dusts a parked car in North Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 354: Dec. 20, 2017 - Bon voyage: The USS Little Rock LCS9 sails out into Lake Erie on its way to the Welland Canal on its journey to Mayport Naval Station in Florida.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 353: Dec. 19, 2017 - Standing tall: Two of Buffalou2019s most popular buildings in one wide-angle frame: the Electric Tower and the M&T Gold Dome Bank. The original Electric Tower was designed in the Beaux Arts style by the local architectural firm of Esenwein and Johnson, who also designed such landmarks as Lafayette High School.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 352: Dec. 18, 2017 - Frozen sideways: Recent cold temperatures and wind make for interesting ice formations on the railings at Erie Basin Marina.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 351: Dec. 17, 2017 - Blue Christmas: Snow covered bushes are illuminated by Christmas lights at a home in North Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 350: Dec. 16, 2017 u2013 Winter necessities: A fresh shipment of shovels on display in front of The Christmas Tree Shops store in Tonawanda.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 349: Dec. 15, 2017 - Deck the halls: The grand lobby of the Ellicott Square Building is decorated for the holidays, complete with a giant Christmas tree.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 348: Dec. 14, 2017 - Snow fence: Wind-whipped snow painted the wrought-iron fence at Forest Lawn along Main Street.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 347: Dec. 13, 2017 - Winter walk: A snow-covered vista fit for a holiday card, from Ellicott Creek Island Park (Bark Park in the Town of Tonawanda).
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 346: Dec. 12, 2017 - Decorated in White: Trees on Canisius College campus near Main Street are covered with snow.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 345: Dec. 11, 2017 - Sunrise snow: Sunrise lights up the Cargill grain elevator and the Small Boat Harbor with a fresh dusting of snow.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 344: Dec. 10, 2017 - Snow bowl: Workers shovel the field lines during a snowy Bills game at New Era Field.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 343: Dec. 9, 2017 u2013 Snow birds: Newly fallen snow accumulates on the roof of a birdhouse in Elma.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 342: Dec. 8, 2017 - "Poinsettias, Expect the Unexpectedu201d: The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is blooming with colorful holiday Poinsettias like this specimen called "Luv U Hot Pink" for the annual poinsettia show which runs through Jan. 7.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 341: Dec. 7, 2017 - Welcome to Buffalo: Snow falls onto a "Buffalo" highway sign by the Route 400 ramp on Maple Road in Elma.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 340: Dec. 6, 2017 - Birds of a Feather: Canada geese flock together near tall grass as they brave the snow at South Park in South Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 339: Dec. 5, 2017 - Morning calm: A worker takes in the morning light from the edge of a barge on the Buffalo River.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 338: Dec. 4, 2017 - Grand entrance: The USS Little Rock LCS9 on the right, enters the Buffalo River escorted by the Edward M. Cotter of the Buffalo Fire Department.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 337: Dec. 3, 2017 - A very full golden "supermoon" is seen with a telephoto lens in Elma. This was the first (and last) "supermoon" of 2017, appearing up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 336: Dec. 2, 2017 - A newsstand and traffic reflect in a window on Washington Street in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 335: Dec. 1, 2017 u2013 Morning calm: The warm light behind the city at sunrise reflects in the calm water of the empty Erie Basin Marina.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 334: Nov. 30, 2017 - Garden light:The afternoon suns highlights the beauty of some ornamental grass in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 333: Nov. 29, 2017 - Silver light: The Buffalo Lighthouse viewed from LaSalle Park in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 332: Nov. 28, 2017 - Across the water: A ship passes before the skyline of Toronto, Ontario, as seen from Fort Niagara State Park in Youngstown.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 331: Nov. 27, 2017 - Morning light:Decorations are illuminated on a light standard in Chadwick Bay in Dunkirk, as the sun comes up.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 330: Nov. 26, 2017 - On the edge: The Canalside skating rink opened this weekend, leaving fresh lines from the skate blades on the new ice.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 329: Nov. 25, 2017 - Fifty shades of gray: The Pearl Street entrance facade at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo has many geometrical elements and shades of gray.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 328: Nov. 24, 2017 u2013 Artful view: A visitor takes a photograph of a portion of a painting by artist Takashi Murakami in his new exhibit "The Deep End of the Universe" at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 327: Nov. 23, 2017 u2013 Sign of the times: A rusting sign over the door of the former RND Machine on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo has a bit of new snow.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 326: Nov. 22, 2017 u2013 Over the river: The Rainbow Bridge is visible over the Niagara River as seen from the Niagara Gorge Trail.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 325: Nov. 21, 2017 - Setting sun: The Buffalo Lighthouse is silhouetted by the sun as it sets over Lake Erie as seen from the Erie Basin Marina.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 324: Nov. 20, 2017 - Restoring faith: St. Mark Catholic Church on Woodward Avenue in North Buffalo was among the first churches in the Diocese of Buffalo to solicit donations from the Upon This Rock fundraising campaign. Part of the money was spent restoring the church's interior.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 323: Nov. 19, 2017 - Snow in the Southtowns: A truck pulling a horse trailer proceeds north on Center Road in the Town of Aurora, where the area experienced the first measurable snowfall.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 322: Nov. 18, 2017 - I'm walking here: Motorists maneuver around a wild Turkey, who is notorious for standing in the middle of busy Klein Road in Amherst.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 321: Nov. 17, 2017 - An eye on history: The Buffalo History Museum, which was built for the 1901 Pan-American Exposition, is illuminated against the evening sky.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 320: Nov. 16, 2017 - Expanding access: Teachers stand on the sideline of the gym at Hamlin Park School in Buffalo as they supervise students listening to NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announce "Expanding Access to After School Programs."
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 319: Nov. 15, 2017 - Duck duck: A pair of ducks swims in Chadwick Bay in Dunkirk as the sun comes up.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 318: Nov. 14, 2017 - Mirror image: M&T Center is reflected in Fountain Plaza in downtown Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 317: Nov. 13, 2017 - Up on the roof: Nic Raffa of Peyton Barlow installs slate roof shingles while working on a circa 1850 house on North Johnson Park in Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 316: Nov. 12, 2017 - Flat Man: The 30-foot-tall Flat Man sculpture is silhouetted against the setting sun near the Bell Slip on the Greenway Nature Trail in the Outer Harbor. The 3,000-pound statue by late sculptor Larry Griffis Jr. is on loan from the Griffis Sculpture Park.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 315: Nov. 11, 2017 u2013 Autumn Path: A path is covered in wet leaves near the pond at Glen Park in the village of Williamsville.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 314: Nov. 10, 2017 u2013 Freeze dried: A colorful bed of leaves is covered by a dusting of snow on Ashland Avenue in the Elmwood Village.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 313: Nov. 9, 2017 - Old and new: The glass of the BlueCross BlueShield headquarters at the HealthNow building glistens in the evening sun, a contrast with the historic stone facade preserved from the Buffalo Gas Light Company Works and incorporated into the building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 312: Nov. 8, 2017 - Colorful Hoyt Lake: As the sun gets low, the colorful leaves are reflected in Hoyt Lake at Delaware Park.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 311: Nov. 7, 2017 - Good morning, sunshine: City Hall is visible between the Guaranty Building and the Rath Building as the sun rises over the city.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 310: Nov. 6, 2017 - Old glory: The early morning light shines through the stars and stripes near Canalside.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 309: Nov. 5, 2017 - Reflections: Great Baehre Swamp Wildlife Management Area located in the Town of Amherst off Hopkins Road is awash with autumn color. The area consists of nearly 260 acres of swamp, marsh, and open water wetlands with walkways and meadows.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 308: Nov. 4, 2017 - Unlocking the past: Jessica Cronenberger and her husband John bought their home in 1985. It was built by her grandparents in 1929 in Gardenville, a hamlet in West Seneca. They've updated the home over the past 32 years while keeping the original charm of the Dutch Colonial.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 307: Nov. 3, 2017 - Niagara Falls: The skyline of Niagara Falls is silhouetted at sunset.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 306: Nov. 2, 2017 - Water color: Rain droplets blur the colors of autumn found on trees and a sidewalk in East Amherst.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 305: Nov. 1 2017 - Changing colors: A maple tree full of color stands out behind Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church in Clarence.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 304: Oct 31, 2017 - Beautiful Buffalo: Downtown glows with a golden light just after sunset.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 303: Oct. 30, 2017 - Wet walk: Tourists brave the wind and rain to enjoy a walk to the edge of the falls below the observation deck after a ride on the Maid of the Mist in Niagara Falls.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 302: Oct. 29, 2017 - Autumn harvest: Small gourds in a bin create a colorful palette at The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 301: Oct. 28, 2017 - Heavenly flight: A plane passes above Holy Angels Church in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 300: Oct. 27, 2017 - Colorful trail: Fall foliage at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 299: Oct. 26, 2017 - Little Rock: The early morning sun shines on the USS Little Rock and the American flag.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 298: Oct. 25, 2017 - Taking a closer look: A cormorant pauses to look around before diving again in Lake Kirsty at Tifft Nature Preserve. Double-crested cormorants has the look that is a combination between a goose and a loon and are experts at diving to catch small fish.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 297: Oct. 24, 2017 - Blue tribute: A porch is lit up blue on Eugene Avenue in Kenmore in tribute to Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 296: Oct. 23, 2017 - Sunset Walk: Pedestrians walk on Bird Island Pier after sunset.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 295: Oct. 22, 2017 - Mirror image: Colorful autumn trees are reflected in the water at Bond Lake Park at Ransomville.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 294: Oct. 21, 2017 - Natural reflection: Turner Classic Movies hosted a screening of "The Natural" at North Park Theatre as part of a winning entry in the "TCM in Your Hometown" contest. TCM prime-time host Ben Mankiewicz and Barry Levinson, Director of "The Natural" were on hand to introduce the film and do a Q&A, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. The North Park Theatre marquee is reflected in a Volkswagen on the street.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 293: Oct. 20, 2017 - Tribute in Blue: The dome of City Hall is lit blue to honor fallen Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 292: Oct. 19, 2017 - Blue waters: A buoy shines its light on the dark water of Lake Erie just after sun set, the Buffalo Water Intake Building is visible in the distance.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 291: Oct. 18, 2017 - Autumn beauty: A statue of Civil War hero Gen. Daniel Bidwell stands at the center of Colonial Circle as trees begin to show their autumn color.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 290: Oct. 17, 2017 - Moonstruck: The crescent moon sets just before sunrise in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 289: Oct. 16, 2017 - Peekaboo: A chipmunk looks out between rocks along the Erie Canal in Lockport.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 288: Oct. 15, 2017 - Standing watch: The bison statue in the Central Terminal keeps a watchful eye on the main concourse.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 287: Oct. 14, 2017 - There's Always Room for Jell-O: A Jell-O wagon built in 1904 displaying the pitch "America's Most Favorite Dessert" has made its way back to Western New York. Made in Rochester, the wagon was acquired by the Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum after it was discovered in a Louisiana barn by Danielle Colby, the star of the History Channel's "American Pickers.u201d
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 286: Oct. 13, 2017 - In the distance: Buffalo City Hall is framed by the Skyway on a warm autumn morning.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 285: Oct. 12, 2017 - Water color: A leaf in a driveway in Amherst is covered in raindrops.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 284: Oct. 11, 2017 - Room at the counter: The Swan Street Diner in Larkinville, which opened Tuesday, Oct. 10, is an example of one of the early Sterling Co. diner cars made by the J.B. Judkins Co. of Merrimac, Mass. The company fabricated diner cars, each numbered upon completion, from 1936 to 1942. The Swan Street Diner, No. 397, was manufactured in 1937.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 283: Oct. 10, 2017 - Standing tall: The Lady Liberty statue on the west tower of the Liberty Building is surrounded by scaffolding amid a project to seal and restore the landmark statues.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 282: Oct. 9, 2017 - Face-Off: Joe Dimming, a member of the KeyBank Center's ice maintenance crew peels the obsolete "NHL Face-Off 2017" decal off the ice after the Sabres loss to the New Jersey Devils. The decal is made of s a thin perforated fabric that gets embedded in a lower layer of ice.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 281: Oct. 8, 2017 - Red sky at night: Pine trees are silhouetted against a reddish pink and purple sky in Lancaster.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 280: Oct. 7, 2017 - Mum's the word: Mounds of colorful mums are for sale throughout WNY.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 279: Oct. 6, 2017 - Taking flight: A Great Blue Heron takes off from a pond at Tifft Nature Preserve. Once a dumpsite for city refuse, it has become a Buffalo gem. Tifft's ponds, marshes and woodlands are teeming with wildlife.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 278: Oct. 5, 2017 - Red beauty: A rose grows through a fence at a home on S. Grove Street in East Aurora.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 277: Oct. 4, 2017 - Eagle facade: An eagle adorns the southern facade of the City of Buffalo Police and Fire Headquarters at the Michael J. Dillon U.S. Courthouse Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 276: Oct. 3, 2017 - Pumpkin bars: Rows and rows of tiny pumpkins line board shelves and add to the ambiance of the Great Pumpkin Farm on Main Street in Clarence.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 275: Oct. 2, 2017 - New urban living: The new Canterbury Woods Gates Circle senior living facility is opening marking the first urban-based community care facility in Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 274: Oct. 1, 2017 - Fall colors: Goldenrod and New England Aster grow on the edge of Ellicott Creek in Amherst.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 273: Sept. 30, 2017 - Steeple with clouds: The St. John Baptist Church located at Michigan and Goodell Streets stand out against the dark autumn clouds.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 272: Sept. 29, 2017 - Web design: Overnight fog collects on a spider web on a hillside in Forestville.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 271: Sept. 28, 2017 - Pink clouds: The sun sets off Transit Road in East Amherst turning the evening clouds bright pink.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 270: Sept. 27, 2017 - Seeing the trees for the forest: The Department of Environmental Conservation plans to eliminate select American Beech trees to protect the diversity of other hardwoods growing in a state forest near Cherry Creek. The beech trees, on about 83 acres of Boutwell Hill State Forest in Chautauqua County, will be treated by chemical injection.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 269: Sept. 26, 2017 - Sweet sign: The newly restored neon "Parkside Candies" sign glows over the sidewalk and storefront of Parkside Candy.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 268: Sept. 25, 2017 - Sunbathers: Gulls enjoy the hot summer-like weather near Hamburg Beach Town Park, Hamburg.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 267: Sept. 24, 2017 - City sunrise: The sun rises over Buffalo and the Erie Basin Marina.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 266: Sept. 23, 2017 - Nightshade: Water rushes past flowering Nightshade at the Bird Island Pier in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 265: Sept. 22, 2017 - Rushing water: Niagara Gorge near Devil's Hole, was carved by the Niagara River. The gorge begins at the base of Niagara Falls and ends near Queenston, Ontario, where the falls originated about 12,500 years ago. The force of the river current in the gorge is one of the most powerful in the world.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 264: Sept. 21, 2017 - Late summer sun: A visitor enjoys a beautiful sunset over the Niagara River on the last day of summer.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 263: Sept. 20, 2017 - Big fun: A life-sized dinosaur at Dinosaur Adventure Golf is framed by the Skywheel in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 262: Sept. 19, 2017 - Idyllic farm scene: Trees start to change color on the hills near a farm in Allegany.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 261: Sept. 18, 2017 - Hazy, hot and splendid:The gold dome looms over outdoor seating at the Hyatt on Main Street. Recent summer weather has prolonged the popularity of outdoor cafes.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 260: Sept. 17, 2017 - Street lights: The sun sets over Hertel Avenue in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 259: Sept. 16, 2017 - Pretty in purple: Concord grapes grow on a vine at Walkeru2019s Wine & Juice in Forestville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 258: Sept. 15, 2017 - Cityscape from above: Sunlight breaks through the clouds over the West Side of Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 257: Sept. 14, 2017 - Fall colors: Trees are starting to change color on the hills in Allegany.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 256: Sept. 13, 2017 - Gone fishing: Ryan McDonald fishes at Isle View Park, Town of Tonawanda.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 255: Sept. 12, 2017 - Water feature: A fountain spills gently in a garden near the Niagara Falls Medical Center in Niagara Falls.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 254: Sept. 11, 2017 - Perfect 10: The morning sun shines on the Buffalo lighthouse, seen through the railings near the Hatch at the mouth of the Buffalo River.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 253: Sept. 10, 2017 - Water Lily: The East River Water Complex and Trail Head at Beaver Island on Grand Island has many flowering water plants to enjoy including this Water Lily.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 252: Sept. 9, 2017 - Standing tall: A stand of Aspen trees growing on a mountain top near Ulysses, PA.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 251: Sept. 8, 2017 - Water table: An empty water pitcher sits on a table in a banquet room at the Protocol restaurant on Transit Road in Williamsville.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 250: Sept. 7, 2017 - Blue skies: Morning clouds roll over the Buffalo skyline ahead of the rain.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 249: Sept. 6, 2017 - Take me home: Driving down a country road in Darien.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 248: Sept. 5, 2017 - Like a red rubber ball: The sun sets over the parking lot near New Era Field in Orchard Park, before the U2 concert.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 247: Sept. 4, 2017 - Labor of love: The Harbor Queen touring boat cruises by an amazing sunset on the eastern side of the break wall on Lake Erie near the outer harbor.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 246: Sept. 3, 2017 - Taking flight: Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park provides visitors the feeling that they are not in the middle of a city. Canada geese take flight near the historic fountain which returned in 2013.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 245: Sept. 2, 2017 - Dawn over Buffalo: Morning light spreads over downtown Buffalo, as seen from the medical corridor.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 244: Sept. 1, 2017 - Field of sunshine: Sunflowers greet the day at the farm of Chad and Louise Danielewicz on Route 31 in Sanborn.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 243: August 31, 2017 - Flat Man: Joe Donahue, left, of Hamburg, with his dog "Chelsea" and Eaon Riley, right, of Buffalo, take in the grandeur of the "The Flat Man" sculpture. It was unveiled Tuesday, Aug. 29 at its new location on the Greenway Nature Trail on the Outer Harbor. Flat Man was created in 1963 by Buffalo sculptor, Larry Griffis Jr. with steel donated by Bethlehem Steel. Flat Man stood at Griffis Sculpture Park in East Otto before being moved to its new home on the waterfront. The sculpture stands almost three stories high and weighs close to 3,000 pounds.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 242: August 30, 2017 - Evening light: The sun fades over Rich Marina in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 241: August 29, 2017 - The buck stops here: A doe followed by a buck walk from a wooded area on North Forest Road in Amherst.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 240: August 28, 2017 - Sticking point: Twinkling in the late day sunlight, a group of teasle heads stand proudly in a field on Walmore Road in Lewiston.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Day 239: August 27, 2017 - Summertime light - Horses graze in a field at a farm on Fargo Rd. in the Town of Darien.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 238: August 26, 2017 - Red door: A colorful door and green window stand out against the stark white wall of the House of God Church on Highland Avenue in Niagara Falls.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 237: August 25, 2017 - Storefront: Building facades line up on Genesee Street in downtown Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 236: August 24, 2017 - Natural wonder: People enjoy the American Falls in Niagara Falls.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 235: August 23, 2017 - Welcome: Firetrucks at Buffalo Niagara International Airport put out streams of water to welcome visiting dignitaries to the NFTA ribbon cutting for a new $11 million fire station for the BNIA Fire Department.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 234: August 22, 2017 - Light perch: Gulls use a light post in NFTA Metro Station parking lot as a perch. The Rand Building named for George F. Rand Sr. is in the background.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 233: August 21, 2017 - Peeking out: The moon passes in front of the sun during the peak in Buffalo of the coast-to-coast solar eclipse.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 232: August 20, 2017 - Sky flyer: Fairgoers ride the Sky Flyer on the last day of the Erie County Fair.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 231: August 19, 2017 - Garden beauty: New Guinea impatiens are tucked inside coleus leaves in an outdoor pot in downtown Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 230: August 18, 2017 -License wall: A collection of license plates adorns the side of a barn along Clinton Street just east of Cowlesville in Wyoming County.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 229: August 17, 2017 - Shipping lane: A sailboat motors on the Buffalo River, as American Mariner unloads at General Mills in the City Ship Canal in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 228: August 16, 2017 - Red roof: The round house of the city's water intake in Lake Erie off LaSalle Park on a summer day.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 227: Aug. 15, 2017 u2013 Getting the swing of it: The Erie County Fair continues in full swing this week. Riders on the swings reach out to each other as they go around in circles on the midway.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo Newsu00a0
Day 226: Aug. 14, 2017 - Patriotic silos: The Rogers family of Genesee Road in Springville placed a flag on top of their silos following the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and have been replacing it after it wears out ever since.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Day 225: Aug. 13, 2017 - The Flowerhorn fish, a fresh water fish from Thailand, swims in his aquarium at Pho Cali Restaurant in Elma.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 224: Aug. 12, 2017 - A double rainbow welcomes fans as they make their way into Darien Lake after heavy rain to see the Goo Goo Dolls.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 223: Aug. 11, 2017 u2013 Strolling sculpture: At Griffis Sculpture Park in Cattaraugus County, visitors can cross paths with more than 250 large sculptures such as these over 425 acres of meadows, woods and water. Miles of trails wind through the park. It's open May through October.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 222: Aug. 10, 2017 - Open Views: People peer out over Lake Erie from the observation tower at the Erie Basin Marina in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 221: Aug. 9, 2017 - Mid-air midway: A #BNdrone view of the Erie County Fair on opening night. James E. Strates Shows has filled the midway in Hamburg since 1924. This year approximately 70 rides and 100 games light up the fairgrounds midway.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 220: Aug. 8, 2017 - Ground fog: Queen Anneu2019s Lace surrounded by ground fog on a chilly morning are silhouetted by the sunrise off Aero Drive in Cheektowaga.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 219: Aug. 7, 2017 - Airborne: The "Madras Maiden" a restored WWII B-17 "flying fortress" bomber plane is visiting Western New York and will offer flights to the public this weekend.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 218: Aug. 6, 2017 - Buffalo skyline: City Hall and Electric Tower rise above the skyline behind the condominiums on the waterfront at Erie Basin Marina.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 217: Aug. 5, 2017 - Morning dew: Young grapes covered in dew ripen on the vines of a Buffalo home.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 216: Aug. 4, 2017 - Blue lines: Visitors to the Maid of the Mist can be seen from the observation deck as they walk to the edge of Niagara Falls.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 215: Aug. 3, 2017 - Gathering clouds: A cupola on the top of a building on Main Street in Hamburg against afternoon clouds.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 214: Aug. 2, 2017 - Man's best friend: A paddle boarder and his dog enjoy the evening light near the Outer Harbor off Fuhrmann Boulevard in Buffalo.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 213: Aug. 1, 2017 - The big splash: Tourists try to shield themselves from the wind and waters of the mighty Niagara at the Cave of the Winds in Niagara Falls.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 212: July 31, 2017 - Little houses: The colorful buildings on the grounds of Sail Buffalo can be seen along the Buffalo River across from Canalside.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 211: July 30, 2017 u2013 All roads lead to Buffalo: The Skyway leads into downtown Buffalo over the Ship Canal and the Buffalo River from the Outer Harbor.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 210: July 29, 2017 - Silhouettes on the shore: Visitors to Wilkeson Pointe watch the sunset at the Outer Harbor along Fuhrmann Boulevard in Buffalo.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 209: July 28, 2017 - Growing pane: A broken window at Silo City displays a graffiti flower.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 208: July 27, 2017 - Doggie smiles: Donna McGuire and her dog Brad take a ride on their scooter along Fuhrmann Boulevard in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 207: July 26, 2017 - Evening rain: A day lily in bloom soaks up a light rain.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 206: July 25, 2017 - Summer street scene: The quiet beauty of summer at twilight on the corner of Reiman and Boll streets in the Village of Sloan.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Day 205: July 24, 2017 - Industrial abstracts: The grain elevators at Silo City are a reminder of Buffalo's industrial heritage and have recently become re-purposed as gathering places for festivals, performances, flea markets and more.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 204: July 23, 2017 - Twister toll: A sign hangs from the Firemen's Building at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg, where cleanup continued into the weekend after a tornado struck last week.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 203: July 22, 2017 - Lean back: Buffalo artist Edrys Wajed leans back to look at the mural he is painting at the corner of West Ferry and Michigan Streets. It is of Buffalonian Williams Wells Brown who worked on a steamboat on the Erie Canal and helped fugitive slaves escape in the early 1800's. Wajed will be doing seven of the paintings that will feature 28 local and national civil rights leaders. On the right is a preliminary drawing of Buffalonian King Peterson who was a City of Buffalo mayor for 10 days and a union leader at Ford Motor Co.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 202: July 21, 2017 - Pick a color: Colored pencils are spread out on a table at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens during their Nature Explorers Art & Science Camp in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 201: July 20, 2017 - Two is better than one: This double rainbow was seen over Niagara Falls from just below the Observation Deck on the American side.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 200: July 19, 2017 - Buffalo left behind: The boiler room in the Clearing Niagara factory, as it was left when the factory closed. The Buffalo Urban Development Corp., chaired by Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, is working to redevelop more than a dozen properties and 35 acres of East Side land that has sat underused or vacant for decades, creating new space for businesses and training to benefit a languishing part of the city. The goal is to bring new investment and jobs to impoverished neighborhoods as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomou2019s Buffalo Billion initiative.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 199: July 18, 2017 - Restoration continues: The McKinley Monument in Niagara Square was dedicated on Sept. 6, 1907, to the memory of William McKinley, the 25th president of the United States. Bricklayer Chris Tooke is working on the restoration of the monument at Niagara Square in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 198: July 17, 2017 - Circle of light: A circular skylight funnels sunlight down on the sanctuary at Temple Beth Zion in Buffalo, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The tinted glass rimming the ceiling lets light bathe the entire sanctuary during the day.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 197: July 16, 2017 - That's Amore: A band entertains the crowd just before sunset on the closing night of the Italian Festival at the Outer Harbor.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 196: July 15, 2017 - Evening Sun: Visitors to One Canalside sit at the tables and enjoy the evening sun as it reflects off the stone pavement near the fountains.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 195: July 14, 2017 - Bird Island Pier: A blue heron stands along the bank of the Niagara River off the Bird Island Pier. The Pier which separates the Niagara River from the Black Rock Channel provides a way to experience Buffalo's waterfront without a boat.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 194: July 13, 2017 - Under water:Benches, light posts and trees at Hoyt Lake are submerged in flood water. Thursdayu2019s record-shattering 2.29 inches of rain fell in less than three hours over a region already saturated from record-breaking spring precipitation.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 193: July 12, 2017 - Terminal Jazz: Summer is in full swing, and the Terminal Jazz Series presented by Central Terminal Restoration Corp., M&T Bank and the Colored Musicians Club returned with the Ladies First Jazz Combo Band led by Jennifer May.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 192: July 11, 2017 - Green guest: Bullfrogs are plentiful in the backyard pond at Anthony and Barbara DiMino's home in Lockport.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 191: July 10, 2017 - Graycliff restoration: The State of New York, through the Buffalo Billion II program, will provide $3.7 million to complete all interior, landscaping and beach access work on the 8 1/2-acre estate designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for businessman Darwin Martin and wife, Isabelle. This is the upstairs hallway of the Graycliff Estate.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 190: July 9, 2017 - Sky box: A spectator watches the 104th West Side Invitational Regatta from the observation deck on the new pedestrian bridge that traverses I-190 near the Peace Bridge.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 189: July 8, 2017 - Tailgating: A cat in Buffalo watches passersby from under the bumper of a car.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 188: July 7, 2017 - The USS Little Rock: One of three naval vessels at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park, it is the only guided missile cruiser on display in the United States today. Following the naming convention at the time, all cruisers were named for U.S. cities and towns. The Little Rock launched on Aug. 27, 1944; it was placed at the Buffalo naval park in 1977.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 187: July 6, 2017 - The Electric Tower: This historic building located at the corner of Washington and Genesee Streets in Buffalo, opened in 1912 and is the seventh tallest building in Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 186: July 5, 2017 - Summertime clouds: Stalks of grain reach toward the sky near the Niagara River in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 185: July 4, 2017 - Oh say can you see: Fireworks light up the sky over the Buffalo River and the illuminated grain silos to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 184: July 3, 2017 - Lady Liberty: The Statues of Lady Liberty glow atop the Liberty Building in Buffalo. This image was made with the #BNdrone.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 183: July 2, 2017 - Old glory: The door to the American Legion Post 1640 in North Collins.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 182: July 1, 2017 - Sunset sail: Boats navigate on the inner harbor in Buffalo near sunset.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 181: June 30, 2017 - Rainy days and lilies: Raindrops collect on a daylily in Elmwood Village. The daylily's botanical name, Hemerocallis, means "beauty for a day", most daylily flowers open in the morning and die by nighttime.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 180: June 29, 2017 - Shadow Play: Homes on Humboldt Parkway cast shadows at sunrise on the wall along the edge of the Kensington Expressway.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 179: June 28, 2017 - Raindrops keep falling: The figures in a colorful fountain in Mayville hold tight to the umbrella.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 178: June 27, 2017 - Evening light: The sun breaks through the storm clouds at sunset and warms Buffalo City Hall and surrounding buildings.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 177: June 26, 2017 - On the fence: Flowers decorate a fence at a home on Livingston Street in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 176: June 25, 2017 - Evening light: Clouds at sunset appear like mountains beyond the tree line in Batavia.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 175: June 24, 2017 - Morning glory: Drops of mist from Niagara Falls catch the morning sun as it breaks through the trees at Terrapin Point in Niagara Falls State Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 174: June 23, 2017 - Knee high by the Fourth of July: A corn field near Arcade looks to be right on schedule with the old saying.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 173: June 22, 2017 u2013 Very hungry caterpillar: A monarch butterfly caterpillar munches on a leaf on Unity Island in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 172: June 21, 2017 - Soaking in the sun: Stephanie Danielsson enjoys reading a book in Lafayette Square on the official first day of summer in Buffalo Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 171: June 20, 2017 - Making an entrance: A skydiver from WNY Skydiving leaves a trail of smoke as he floats into Dwyer Stadium for the home opener of the Batavia Muckdogs.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 170: June 19, 2017 u2013 Seeing red: Kayaks are lined up ready to be rented at RiverWorks in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 169: June 18, 2017 - A soggy start: Taylor Chadwick clears water from the stage at Canalside after heavy rain swept through prior to the Kiss the Summer Hello concert.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 168: June 17, 2017 - Harbor views: Downtown Buffalo is the backdrop in this aerial view of the Erie Basin Marina, including the observation tower.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 167: June 16, 2017 - Clean lines: Housekeeper Serge Normandin cleans the glass doors entering the lobby of KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 166: June 15, 2017 - Up in the air: Erendira Wallenda hangs from a helicopter high over Niagara Falls as seen from the Maid of the Mist.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 165: June 14, 2017 - Flag Day celebration: 500 students and staff from three Buffalo public schools paraded into Forest Lawn Cemetery to the gravesite of Sarah Hinson, a former Buffalo teacher and principal, who started the Flag Day tradition in 1891.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 164: June 13, 2017 - Cactus cutouts: Downtown Buffalo is a backdrop for the cactus decorations at Deep South Taco.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 163: June 12, 2017 - Best view in Buffalo: Participants of a tour to One Seneca Tower, the tallest privately owned building in upstate New York, enjoyed undeniable "best views of Buffalo" from the 37th floor windows.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 162: June 11, 2017 - Pretty in pink: Peonies in full bloom poke through the blue fence near New Era Field in Orchard Park.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 161: June 10, 2017 - A walk in the park: People enjoy the warm weather at Wilkeson Point Park on Fuhrmann Boulevard.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 160: June 9, 2017 - Evening paddle: Kayakers on the Niagara River take in the sunset near Strawberry Island.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 159: June 8, 2017 - End of an Era: Buffalo mainstay Record Theatre announced this week it is closing its doors forever. The store on Main Street is its last location still operating.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 158: June 7, 2017 - Lake Ontario Flooding: Excavators work to reinforce the beach in Olcott to repair damage from the recent flooding and erosion.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 157: June 6, 2017 - Fishing in the fog: People fish off their boat in the Dunkirk Harbor.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 156: June 5, 2017 - Framed: Zack Wickham of J.A. Gulick Window Co. paints the frame of a uniquely shaped window at the former Roxy on Main Street in Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 155: June 4, 2017 - The cup close up: The Stanley Cup was originally commissioned in 1892 as the Dominion Hockey Challenge Cup, it was named after Lord Stanley of Preston the then u2013 Governor General of Canada. It was first awarded to the Montreal Hockey Club in 1893. It was in Buffalo for the NHL Scouting Combine weekend where people posed with it for photos in the Tops Market Alumni Plaza at the KeyBank Center.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 154: June 3, 2017 u2013 Colorful markers: Channel markers rest on the pier at the Army Corps of Engineers Black Rock locks in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 153: June 2, 2017 u2013 Flowing fountain: The Hoyt Lake fountain sprays water into the morning sunlight in Delaware Park after being restored by the Olmsted Parks Conservancy.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 152: June 1, 2017 - Ablaze in orange: Niagara Falls was illuminated in orange Thursday evening to honor those who have lost their lives to gun violence. June is Gun Violence Awareness Month.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 151: May 31, 2017 - Spring fling: A brown pelican flies over the water off the Ontario Street boat launch. A salt-water bird u2013 native to the Gulf of Mexico and Eastern Seaboard up to about New Jersey u2013 was first spotted several days ago along a stretch of the Niagara River between about Black Rock and the Town of Tonawanda.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 150: May 30, 2017 - How sweet it is: General Mills has been producing Cheerios in Buffalo for over 75 years. When a batch is in production and the wind is just right, the sweet smell of the breakfast favorite carries throughout downtown.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 149: May 29, 2017 - Red, white, blue and storm clouds: A flag flies in the wind at Niagara County Community College in Sanborn as the sun sets.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 148: May 28, 2017 - Paying tribute: A walkway over the Twin Cities Memorial Highway in the Town of Tonawanda is lined with flags for Memorial Day.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 147: May 27, 2017 - Buffalo skyline: A boater's view of the Buffalo skyline on an overcast day on Lake Erie.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 146: May 26, 2017 - Blue riders: Tourists' ponchos get inflated with the wind during a ride on the Maid of the Mist near the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 145: May 25, 2017 - Backstage: A back door of the former Sheau2019s Seneca Theatre on Seneca Street. The building was part of a theater complex built in 1929 by Michael Shea, the same person who built Shea's downtown and the North Park Theatre on Hertel Avenue.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 144: May 24, 2017 - Shadow play: The sun casts shadows on the side of the USS Little Rock on the Buffalo waterfront.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 143: May 23, 2017 - A new day dawns: Clouds light up as the sun begins to rise over freshly mowed grass at Bassett Park on Klein Road in Amherst.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 142: May 22, 2017 - A friendly face: The iconic Dolly Dimples greets visitors at Valvo's on Rt. 5 and 20 in Silver Creek. Dolly has been standing in her spot for 44 years.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News)
Day 141: May 21, 2017 - Pull up a chair: A lone chair sits in a hallway on the mezzanine level of the Central Terminal in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 140: May 20, 2017 Framed in flowers: The Buffalo Lighthouse is framed by flowering trees in early morning light at the Erie Basin Marina.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 139: May 19, 2017 - Gone fishing: John Darr of Kane, Pa., enjoys a day fishing on Allegany State Park's Red House Lake in his restored vintage metal rowboat.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 138: May 18, 2017 - Artful inspiration: Artist Kathy Pignatora hangs her work in the window of her shop, Inspirations on Canvas located in Lewiston.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 137: May 17, 2017 - Not what you think: This may look like a bowling alley shot in black and white, however, it is a ball resting on the floor near a row of treadmills at the Orangetheory Fitness location on Transit Road in Amherst.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 136: May 16, 2017 - Spring vines: A vine grows on a brick building on Hagerman Street in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 135: May 15, 2017 - Unusual framing: City Hall is framed in the columns of the gallery at the top of M&T Bank at One M&T Plaza in Buffalo. One M&T Plaza is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. It was dedicated on June 13, 1967.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 134: May 14, 2017 - Silo City still life: A shovel, a relic of the city's industrial past, rests against a wall inside of a grain elevator at Silo City near Childs Street in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 133: May 13, 2017 - Church towers: St. Stanislaus church in Buffalo towers before a bright blue sky.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 132: May 12, 2017- Welcome to the Theatre District: The colors of the Theatre District buildings on Main Street stand out against the gray sky in downtown Buffalo.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 131: May 11, 2017 - Corrosion and cobwebs add to the vintage charm of this old brass oar socket on an antique wooden dingy being stored at the Buffalo Maritime Center.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 130: May 10, 2017 - On the line: Lewiston-Porter High School art student Sophie Barner helps reinstall the painted parking lot artwork titled u201cNiagara '79u201d by Gene Davis at Artpark in Lewiston. In the summer of 1979, the artwork of over 43,000 square feet was the worldu2019s largest painting and thousands came out to experience it.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 129: May 9, 2017 - Crossing paths: A deer crosses a path at Tifft Nature Preserve in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 128: May 8, 2017 - Spring labor: Farmhand Maxwell Graham of Jamaica trims peach trees at Bittner-Singer Orchards in Appleton.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 127: May 7, 2017 - Show of support: The community gathered at Hertel Avenue and Tonawanda Street to support wounded Buffalo police officer Joseph Acquino, who was shot during what started as a routine traffic stop and ended with a suspect's being shot dead.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 126: May 6, 2017 - Power to the people: Electric transmission lines in Tonawanda make a graphic design against a colorless sky.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 125: May 5, 2017 - Off to the races: People watch from the paddock door as Jack Rice warms up Noble Legend before his race at Buffalo Raceway in Hamburg.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 124: May 4, 2017 - Shelter from the rain: Ethan Stevens, left, and Patrick Burke, right, take cover from the rain on Market St in Lockport.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 123: May 3, 2017 - Bird's eye view: A seagull finds a perch at Coca-Cola Field during a Buffalo Bisons-Rochester Red Wings game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 122: May 2, 2017 - Pretty in pink: Flower petals blown off by the wind and rain rest on a wet car windshield in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 121: May 1, 2017 - Calm after the storm: Duff's on Sheridan in Amherst reflects in a puddle left over from the storm.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 120: April 30, 2017 - Avoiding the rain: A kayak crosses Quaker Lake at Allegany State Park in Cattaraugus County.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 119: April 29, 2017 - A cat watches a hippotherapy riding session from her perch in a barn in Youngstown.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 118: April 28, 2017 u2013 Cloudscape: A faint vapor trail from a recent jet etches the sky as a lone horse grazes in a field along Route 98 in the Wyoming County Town of Arcade.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 117: April 27, 2017 - A busy bee: When the festival opens this weekend, most cherry blossom trees in the Japanese Garden in Delaware Park should be in peak bloom, hugging the trees in blankets of pink petals.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 116: April 26, 2017 - The hills are alive: The trees on the hillside north of Ellicottville off Route 219 are beginning to burst with springtime color.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 115: April 25, 2017 - Waiting to launch: It is shaping up to be a beautiful day in Buffalo u2013 perfect to go kayaking. These colorful kayaks were found standing tall and ready to go at a store on Sheridan Drive in Amherst.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 114: April 24, 2017 - Waiting for warmer weather: Vines, still barren from the winter, cling to a colorful but weathered wall at Michigan and Sycamore streets in Buffalo.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 113: April 23, 2017 - We remember: The morning sunlight silhouettes attendees at the 2017 Yom HaShoah Commemoration for Holocaust Remembrance Day at Temple Beth Tzedek on Getzville Road in Amherst.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 112: April 22, 2017 - Stepping stone: A man hikes along the breakwall off Lasalle Park in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 111: April 21, 2017 - Street ball: Jairon Hunter, 13, left, dribbles the ball as Daryl Collins, 13, watches at the corner of Winchester and Northland avenues in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 110: April 20, 2017 - Another rainy day: A record amount of rain fell Thursday at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, according to the National Weather Service, which put the total at 1.95 inches of precipitation. That was enough to break the old record of 1.27 inches from 1893, the weather service said. The pond at Canterbury Woods in Amherst is visible here through the raindrops.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 109: April 19, 2017 - April showers: The dome of the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is visible behind flowering trees on South Park Avenue in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 108: April 18, 2017 - Catching the wind: With the Buffalo skyline as a backdrop, Craig Brown of Tonawanda windsurfs on Lake Erie near Hamburg Beach.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 107: April 17, 2017 - Setting sun: Enjoying the sunset in solitude at the Inner Harbor on a beautiful spring evening.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 106: April 16, 2017 - Trash to treasures: A miscellaneous jumble of items crowds the porch of Charneyu2019s Attic consignment shop on School Street in Varysburg.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 105: April 15, 2017 - A grand entrance: A brilliant blue sky is the backdrop for the stately Westminster Presbyterian Church on Delaware Avenue. The church, designed by H.M. Wilcox, was built in 1858.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 104: April 14, 2017 -Still waters: The North Grand Island Bridge is reflected in the Niagara River on a sunny April day. One truss arch bridge opened in 1935, its twin span in 1965.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 103: April 13, 2017 - Prepare to launch: Some cobwebs add to the vintage charm of this old wooden boat being stored at the Buffalo Maritime Center.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 102: April 12, 2017 - Surf's up: Bill Myers enjoys a spring day kite-surfing at Hamburg Beach.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 101: April 11, 2017 - In the line of fire: A Canada goose stands in front of a cannon at Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 100: April 10, 2017 - Buffalo buildings: M&T Bank's Gold Dome Bank is sandwiched between the Bank of America building, left, and Electric Tower, right, in this view down Huron Street in downtown Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 99: April 9, 2017 - On a clear day: The Toronto skyline is visible over Lake Ontario from a vantage point near Lewiston.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 98: April 8, 2017 - Serene scene: The corner of Ward and Lockport roads in Sanborn took on a wintry look after spring snow blanketed the area.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Day 97: April 7, 2017 - April snows: A few weeks into spring, snow turns the lawn and trees in front of Hayes Hall at the University at Buffalo South Campus into a winter wonderland. See more April snow photos here.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 96: April 6, 2017 - Prom date: Donated gowns are beautifully displayed on the Sheau2019s Performing Arts Center stage waiting to be selected by high school students to be worn to the prom. For 12 years, Colvin Cleaners has been orchestrating a campaign called "Gowns for Prom,u201d presented by Allstate.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 95: April 5, 2017 - Outer Harbor sunset: Two trees are silhouetted against a colorful sky just after sunset on Outer Harbor Drive.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 94: April 4, 2017 - Room with a view: A vase of flowers sits on a windowsill at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 93: April 3, 2017 - Blooming color: Brightly colored crocuses are a visible reminder that spring is indeed here, despite the predictions for snow later in the week.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 92: April 2, 2017 - The mighty Niagara: The Rainbow Bridge in foreground towers over the Niagara River while Niagara Falls, Ont., is shrouded in mist and morning fog.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 91: April 1, 2017 - Bright and pretty: The lighthouse backdrops a gerbera daisy at William K's restaurant on the Buffalo waterfront.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 90: March 31, 2017 - Sure sign of spring: Pussy willows are popping up in area yards and swamps. This branch was spotted at the side of Youngs Road near Bassett Park in Williamsville, just in time for Dyngus Day.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 89: March 30, 2017 - Spring snow: Large snowflakes melt on crocus buds in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 88: March 29, 2017 - Open seating: Blue and white chairs reflect in water puddles at Canalside on a spring day, as downtown's popular waterfront prepares for warm-weather visitors.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 87: March 28, 2017 - Awash with color: The brick wall at the back of the stage in the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown is painted in shades of pink and red that glow in the cool stage light.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 86: March 27, 2017 - Foggy day in Buffalo: Gulls rest on a railing in Broderick Park at the foot of West Ferry Street in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 85: March 26, 2017 - Abstract nature: A detail of moss and gnarled bark on a tree in White Chapel Memorial Park on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 84: March 25, 2017 - Strike: Colorful bowling balls ready for a night of bowling at Island Lanes on Grand Island.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 83: March 24, 2017 - Reflective moment: The Albright-Knox Art Gallery is reflected in a puddle of melted snow on Lincoln Avenue as Jacky Chanthanousone reads a book on the stone bench at the foot of the stairs.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 82: March 23, 2017 - Ice show: Downtown Buffalo is seen in the distance behind ice formations hanging over the rocks at Hamburg Beach.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 81: March 22, 2017 - Red, white and blue: A bright red barn contrasts against a cold blue sky on Ohio Street in the Village of Medina.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 80: March 21, 2017 - Thin ice: A Canada goose walks on the edge of the melting ice on Cassadaga Lake.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 79: March 20, 2017 - Remains of Stella: A fire hydrant peeks above the snow on Lockport Road in Lockport on the first day of spring. Winter Storm Stella boosted the city of Buffalo from 13th place to fifth on the nationu2019s snowiest cities with populations over 100,000.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 78: March 19, 2017 - Dripping with color: Icicles reflect the colors of a beautiful sunset as they melt and drip from a roof in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 77: March 18, 2017 - Full house: West Virginia plays Notre Dame during the second round of the NCAA Championship Tournament at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 76: March 17, 2017 - Taking flight: Gulls enjoy the sunshine in this photo with a view of the Peace Bridge from Broderick Park in Buffalo.
Cathaleen Curtiss/ Buffalo News
Day 75: March 16, 2017 - Wearing of the green: The Electric Tower glows green for St. Patrick's Day in this view from Genesee Street near the intersection with Jefferson Avenue. The Beaux-Arts style tower was built in 1912 and stands 13 stories tall.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 74: March 15, 2017 - Snow day: A student heads up the snowy steps at Erie Community College City Campus at 121 Ellicott St. Originally opened as the Buffalo Post Office in 1901, the Gothic Revival-style building became Erie Community College's city campus in 1981. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Cathaleen Curtiss/ Buffalo News
Day 73: March 14, 2017 - Stella was stellar: Sledders enjoy the snow at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park, as snowstorm Stella brought upward of 15 inches of snow to the Buffalo area.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 72: March 13, 2017 - A splash of red: A bright red cardinal stands out in the snow-covered brush off Transit Road in Amherst.
Cathaleen Curtiss/ Buffalo News
Day 71: March 12, 2017 - Fire aftermath: Icicles frozen on the utility lines glisten in the sun a day after the Lafayette Barton apartments fire, which displaced nearly 90 residents. Buffalo police have arrested a Herkimer Street man in connection with Saturday's fire.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 70: March 11, 2017 - When Irish eyes are smiling: The cold weather didn't keep revelers away from the "Old Neighborhood" for the 24th year. The Old First Ward St. Patrick's Day Parade is reflected in the sunglasses of Fallon Ormond, of South Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 69: March 10, 2017 - Winter gray: A view of the Cargill Pool grain elevator from Buffalo Harbor State Park playground off Fuhrmann Boulevard in Buffalo.
Cathaleen Curtiss/ Buffalo News
Day 68: March 9, 2017 - Staying out of the cold: People move from one building to another via a covered walkway at Corporate Parkway in Amherst.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Day 67: March 8, 2017 - Spectacular wind and waves: Winds upward of 70 to 80 mph caused walls of water to crash against the Outer Harbor breakwall on Lake Erie in Buffalo, creating stunning splashes.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 66: March 7, 2017 - Walking in the rain: An umbrella-wielding pedestrian crosses Washington Street at North Division as rain falls.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 65: March 6, 2017 - Ford tough: An old Ford pickup sits in a yard on Route 18 near Barker. The colors are rusted and warn but strangely artistic.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 64: March 5, 2017 - Room with a view: A view of Buffalo from the new UB Medical School in downtown Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 63: March 4, 2017 - Glass house: The top of the main dome at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, originally the South Park Conservatory in Buffalo. Built in 1900, it was modeled after England's Crystal Palace, and visitors to Buffalo's Pan-Am Exposition in 1901 traveled there by trolley. In 1982, the Botanical Gardens was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the New York State Register of Historic Places.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 62: March 3, 2017 - Once around the rink: Students enjoy a school trip to Canalside for skating.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 61: March 2, 2017 - Glorious view: 80 feet in diameter and close to 120 feet from the floor, the dome at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna contains the painting of the Assumption and Coronation of the Blessed Mother.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 60: March 1, 2017: - A windy afternoon: Karen McArthur of Depew was confident in the industrial-strength umbrella her mother gave her, but it was no match for the wind on Washington Street in downtown Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 59: Feb. 28, 2017 - Here's looking at you kid: A seagull checks out his reflection in the water of the melted ice rink at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 58: Feb. 27, 2017 - Signs of spring: A merle of blackbirds keep a crow at a distance in a willow tree in Orchard Park, a sure sign that spring is near.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 57: Feb. 26, 2017 - Waiting to be developed: A bird's-eye view of Canalside and the yet-to-be-developed portion of the former Aud site.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 56: Feb. 25, 2017 - An orchid by any other name: A Paphiopedilum malipoense at the The Niagara Frontier Orchid Society's annual Orchid Show at the Botanical Gardens on South Park Ave. in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 55: Feb. 24, 2017 - Bike path: A cyclist rides out on the Bird Island Pier, which separates the Black Rock Canal, left, from the Niagara River, right, as viewed from the new observation platform near the Peace Bridge. Top right is the city's water intake in Lake Erie.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 54: Feb. 23, 2017 - Duck, duck, goose: A gaggle of geese make its way through the fog to a small creek off Lapp Road in Clarence.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 53: Feb. 22, 2017 - Capturing the wind: The refurbished Wendt Farm windmill that stood on the family farm in Niagara County during the 1920s was used to pump water for farming. It is now placed next to the Wienke Barn on the grounds of the Sanborn-Lewiston Farm Museum on Saunders Settlement Road.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 52: Feb. 21, 2017 - A grand view: Grand Island and the Niagara River can be seen on final approach to land at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 51: Feb. 20, 2017 - Just ducky: Several ducks swim in the water at South Park in South Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 50: Feb. 19, 2017 - Dazzling: The University at Buffalo dance team "The Dazzlers" perform prior to the UB women's basketball game against Akron at Alumni Arena.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 48: Feb. 17, 2017 - Easy rider: A motorized custom bicycle parked on Elmwood Avenue in North Buffalo has interesting lines and color.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 48: Feb. 17, 2017 - Easy rider: A motorized custom bicycle parked on Elmwood Avenue in North Buffalo has interesting lines and color.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Day 47: Feb. 16, 2017 - Nothing but net: A basketball net along Sunset Lane in Springville is filled to the rim from recent lake effect snow. The return to winter will be short-lived, as a change in the weather pattern will lead to warmer temperatures by Saturday.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 46: Feb. 15, 2017 - Fresh snow: A branch covered in fresh snow is contrasted against blue skies in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 45: Feb. 14, 2017 - All aglow: The sun starts to set behind the breakwall in Buffalo.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 44: Feb. 13, 2017 - Seeing red everywhere: Red paint peels from the side of a building on Seneca Street in Buffalo. A perfect color for Valentine's Day.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 43: Feb. 12, 2017 - Parking assistant: It appears that this red car is being pushed into place by the subject in this graphic that is on the side of a trailer parked in the background on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga.
Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News
Day 42: Feb. 11, 2017 - A walk in the park: A couple walks along the Outer Harbor in Buffalo in the afternoon light.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 41: Feb. 10, 2017 - Bridge in snow: The North Grand Island bridge looms over the icy Niagara River on a gray and snowy day.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 40: Feb. 9, 2017 - Seeing spots: The snow makes interesting patterns on the ice in the Black Rock Channel.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 39: Feb. 8, 2017 - Reflection: Students and stairs reflect in a stairway of the Campbell Student Union at SUNY Buffalo State.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 38: Feb. 7, 2017 - Love is in the bear: Luna, left, and Sakari, right, frolic in their shared area at the Buffalo Zoo as they get to know each other. The polar bears are united just in time for Valentine's Day.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 37: Feb. 6, 2017 - Ice breaker: The Buffalo fire boat Edward M. Cotter moves past the lighthouse at sunset as it breaks the ice in the Buffalo River.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 36: Feb. 5, 2017 - Nuts and bolts: Frost sticks to the nuts and bolts on a bridge over the Amherst bike path on another chilly morning.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 35: Feb. 4, 2017 - Southern tier snow: Heavy snow adds to the minimalist appeal of this farm scene along Route 83 near Cherry Creek, NY.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 34: Feb. 3, 2017 - Saving face: A pot is filled with tiny ceramic faces sculpted by artist George Mai in his studio at Buffalo Arts Studio.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 33: Feb. 2, 2017 - Oh baby it's cold outside: Frost is seen on the window of a car in the Elmwood Village as temperatures dropped below freezing following a warmer-than-usual January. The month of January tied its 1998 counterpart for the eighth-warmest January in Buffalo since World War II.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 32: Feb. 1, 2017 - Bell ringer: The bell tower of the Carmelite Monastery in North Buffalo is silhouetted against the dark sky, just after sunset.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 31: Jan. 31, 2017 - Closed for the season: As a snowfall reduced visibility in Buffalo, the view of Gallagher Pier on Furhmann Blvd provided a serene vista.
John Hickey/The Buffalo News
Day 30: Jan. 30, 2017 - View of Buffalo from upper floor window of the new UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences now under construction at Main and High streets on the Medical Campus. This was during a tour on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 29: Jan. 29, 2017 - Winter beauty: Akron Falls can be seen behind tree branches covered with a fresh dusting of snow. The waterfall is on Murder Creek, a tributary to Tonawanda Creek located in Akron Falls Park a 284-acre park in the Village of Akron.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 28: Jan. 28, 2017 - Cutting edge: Drifting snow makes the steps of the Robert H. Jackson United States Courthouse in Buffalo resemble steak knives.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 27: Jan. 27, 2017 - The Eternal Flame: A hiker crosses the creek at the Eternal Flame Falls, a small waterfall located in the Shale Creek Preserve, a section of Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park. The shale base emits natural gas that allows the flame to be visible nearly year-round.
Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News
Day 26: Jan. 26, 2017 - Hanging on: A lone crabapple clings to a tree on Tacoma Avenue in North Buffalo. So far this month, only 2.9 inches of snow has fallen at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, nearly a foot less than normal for January.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 25: Jan. 25, 2017 - Fresh Water: The 1907 Buffalo Water Intake building, seen here from LaSalle Park, takes in 125 million gallons of drinking water for Buffalo every day.
Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News
Day 24: Jan. 24, 2017 - Winter vineyard: Deer graze in a vineyard off Rochester Road, in Gasport.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 23: Jan. 23, 2017 - Bathed in light: The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens are aglow with color. The seventh annual Lumagination takes over the Botanical Gardens, creating a light and sound experience that allows familiar surroundings to be seen in a new light. The show will run Jan. 25 through Feb. 21. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News
Day 22: Jan. 22, 2017 - It's a boy: Nico, the baby Ocelot, was introduced Sunday at the Buffalo Zoo; he was born in November.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 21: Jan. 21, 2017 - Winter reflection: One Seneca tower reflects in the broken and melting ice at the Erie Basin Marina on another winter gray day in Buffalo.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 20: Jan. 20, 2017 - Making a splash: Hamburg's Ayden Stormer swims the 200 meter individual medley - the butterfly, backstroke, breast stroke and freestyle - at Hamburg High School in Hamburg.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 19: Jan. 19, 2017 - Black and white: Two horses stand back to back in a misty rain in a pasture on Main Street in Springville.
Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News
Day 18: Jan. 18, 2017 - An eerie fog: The 1903 Buffalo South Light Station takes on an eerie look as rain and fog roll in along Lake Erie in the Buffalo Harbor.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 17: Jan. 17, 2017 - An eerie fog: The 1903 Buffalo South Light Station takes on an eerie look as rain and fog roll in along Lake Erie in the Buffalo Harbor.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 16: Jan. 16, 2017 - "I have a dream...": The 8-foot-tall bust of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. by John Wilson was installed in Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Buffalo in October 1983. One of Buffalo's most imposing public sculptures, it represents the spirit of defiant optimism and perseverance that characterizes King.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 15: Jan. 15, 2017 - Honoring MLK: Kleinhans Music Hall was glowing outside as the people inside were celebrating the life and message of Martin Luther King.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 14: Jan. 14, 2017 - Working at the carwash: Shades of red, orange, blue and purple shine in droplets of water on the windshield of a car headed through a local car wash.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 13: Jan. 13, 2017 - Icy enchantment: A gull soars above ice formations on Bridal Veil Falls in Niagara Falls.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 12: Jan. 12, 2017 - Tifft Nature Preserve: A deer beds down in a clearing at Tifft Nature Preserve on Fuhrmann Boulevard. It appears to be unafraid of visitors enjoying the park.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 11: Jan. 11, 2017 - Holiday holdover: The red leaves of the poinsettia plant may get all the attention during the holidays, but a closer look reveals the beauty of the green leaves. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 10: Jan. 10, 2017 - It's the real thing: An old Coke machine and a 1948 Packard at the Wilson Lodge in Wilson.
Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News
Day 9: Jan. 9, 2017 - Mural at the corner of Delaware Ave. and Allen St. has seen better days. This was on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 8: Jan. 8, 2017 - Cold Niagara Falls: Trees covered in ice from the frozen mist catch the sunlight on Goat Island above Horseshoe Falls.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 7: Jan. 7, 2017 - Traffic stop: As traffic snarled in downtown Buffalo, a dusting of snow collected on this utility cover on Main Street.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 6: Jan. 6, 2017She said yes: Joseph Zbytek, of Cheektowaga, right, proposes to his girlfriend, Cassie Cipolla, of Cheektowaga, on the bridge at Canalside after skating. She said yes.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 5: Jan. 5, 2017 - The eyes have it: The snowy owl being nursed back to health by Marianne Hites, opens its mouth during a photographer's visit to Specialized Care for Avian & Exotic Pets in Clarence.
Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News
Day 4: Jan. 4, 2017 - High winds: A sea gull hovers in the wind over waves at the Small Boat Harbor in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 3: Jan. 3, 2017 - Here's looking at you: Raindrops fall off a railing at the Great Gorge Railway Trail near the Whirlpool Bridge in Niagara Falls.
Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News
Day 2: Jan. 2, 2017 - Common cold: Common teasel covered with frost. Considered an invasive species, it was originally cultivated for use in textile processing in the early 1800s.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 1: Jan. 1, 2017 - Welcome to 2017 - The New Year's Eve ball drops outside the Mohawk Electric Tower in Roosevelt Square welcoming the New Year in Buffalo.
Western New York is a beautiful place – and each day in 2017 the Buffalo News photographers brought you a photo to prove it. Take a look at the entire year day by day. View the images in full screen for the most impact.
– Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
