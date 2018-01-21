COLVIN, Susan J. (Stern)

Of Orchard Park, NY, January 17, 2018, beloved wife of the late Lew M. Colvin; loving mother of Lisa ( Ryan) Walker, Beth A. (Thomas) Noeller and Julie (Stephen) Ensch; grandmother of Hanna, Michael, Zachary, Jessica, Jacob and Ethan; sister of Robert (Mary Ellen) Stern, Mary (late Joseph) Cooper, Thomas (Mary Ann) Stern, Judith (late Donald) Schulz, Kathleen (Bill) Flick, and Michael (Marlene) Stern; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 27th, from 9 AM-11 AM at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 East Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Services following at 11 AM. Friends Invited. Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com