New community art gallery takes hold at Roswell Park

Colorful paintings of the historic Fruit Belt neighborhood to the east of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus are making a statement in a common walkway on the campus.

Tucked on the eastern end of a hallway between Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center is the newly installed Community Artists Gallery, giving many patients and visitors a look at the talents of local artists.

The gallery, which opened in December, features a rotating exhibit every four months.

The upcoming February exhibit titled "Where We're At" will feature poetry and photographs by migrant and refugee students from Buffalo's International Preparatory School.

"The goal is to showcase local artists who are not in any other gallery," said LJ Dusel, Roswell Park's community volunteer specialist.

The first and current exhibit dubbed "Artists Are All Around Us: Fruit Belt Artists," features pieces representing the Fruit Belt. All the participating artists were trained in the Locust Street Art studio at 138 Locust St., are neighborhood residents or have some other connection to the Fruit Belt.

Eight paintings by six different artists are in the exhibit.

"We serve a diverse population and this allows us to explore the artwork of different groups of people," said Chris Wesley, volunteer services administrator at Roswell Park.

The current show is curated by Molly Bethel, who founded the MollyOlga art studio, now known as Locust Street Art. The February exhibit is curated by Medaille College professor Craig Centrie.

The Community Artists Gallery was created with a gift from Michael and Roberta Joseph. The rotating exhibits are made possible with support from the Cameron Baird Foundation.