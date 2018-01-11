Woman dead, boyfriend burned and in custody after Manhattan Ave. house fire

A woman was dead, her 7-year-old daughter suffered burns to her feet and the woman's boyfriend who was severely burned was in police custody Thursday morning at Erie County Medical Center following a fire at a two-story house on Manhattan Avenue.

The woman's mother identified her as Elisabeth Bell, 28. Police have not said what caused Bell's death.

The woman's boyfriend, identified by police sources as Frank Bredt, 29, was in critical condition at ECMC where he was in police custody. Bell's family said they saw him on fire inside the house and he ran down the street.

BREAKING: BPD & BFD say they have individual in custody in connection with overnight fire on Manhattan Avenue. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) January 11, 2018

Bell's mother and a second woman at the house, Ashley Yea, 22, described the chaotic scene.

Yea said she was asleep on the first floor with her boyfriend, Nicholas Bell, one of the dead women's brothers, when she woke up to a strange smell.

"It was sour. Bitter," Yea said, standing across the street in her pajama pants and coat.

They realized it was smoke.

Yea said she saw Bredt coming down the stairs on fire and her boyfriend took some dish water and threw it at him.

"Help me! Help me!" he screamed.

Family members yelled at him to run outside and roll in the snow to put the fire out, Elisabeth Bell's mother, who did not give her name, told The Buffalo News.

The woman said her granddaughter, Isabella, was also yelling. She was only wearing her underwear and Yea said she grabbed some blankets to put around her.

At first, they thought she was unharmed but later realized the 7-year-old girl had burns on her feet. She was taken to Oshei Children's Hospital where doctors told the family she had second-degree burns on her feet.

"She's safe at the hospital now," her grandmother said.

Fire officials said that the fire started on the second floor and extended into the attic.

Elisabeth Bell is believed to have been found dead on the second floor.

"My daughter was sleeping and she burned to death," Elisabeth Bell's mother said.

The family members said they were not aware of anyone from their home being taken into custody.

"I have no idea," the mother said.

As the sun was coming up, the mother sat on the porch of a neighbor's house, stuffing her belongings into a black, heavy-duty trash bag. Across the street, yellow tape circled the front of her house and police officers were walking in and out.

She described her daughter as "amazing."

"I don't know how I'm going to bury my daughter," she said, as Yea help her sort through the pile of clothes, purses and other items they grabbed from the house. "She was my only daughter."

Several animals were rescued from the fire, including two dogs. Firefighters revived one dog at the scene. The family said they also have ferrets, tortoises and a snake still inside the house.

The Red Cross was helping five adults and one child who live at the house find shelter.

Fire officials estimated the damage to the house was $30,000.