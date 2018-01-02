One dead after multivehicle crash that closed stretch of Thruway

One person has died after a crash that involved between 15 and 25 vehicles, according to State Police.

In addition, one other person was seriously injured in the multivehicle pileup, said Trooper Michael P. Cassella, a public information officer with the State Police.

AMR Western New York transported seven victims from the collision to area hospitals. Five were taken to Erie County Medical Center and two were transported to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

None was critically injured, according to Tom Maxian, regional director of AMR Western New York.

All lanes of the eastbound mainline Thruway near Depew were closed due to the crash.

The eastbound lanes on Interstate-90 are blocked between the Depew and Pembroke exits, according to the state Thruway Authority. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at exit 50. Westbound traffic has been reopened.

Multiple people had to be extricated from their vehicles, according to Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.

The crash, which happened east of the Williamsville tolls, means eastbound Thruway traffic coming through Cheektowaga is being rerouted onto the I-290, according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition.

