Coalition ready to pry open government in 2018

The Buffalo Niagara Coalition for Open Government will review its 2017 accomplishments and discuss potential 2018 initiatives when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Williamsville Library, 5571 Main St. There is free parking in back.

The non-profit group of activists, educators, attorneys and others formed in 2016 to try to force local governments to do the public's business in public by adhering to the Open Meetings and Freedom of Information laws.

Last year, it issued reports detailing how often governments go into executive session and whether it was done properly; how informative or uninformative government web sites are; and how governments respond to Freedom of Information Law requests.

Possible 2018 subjects for review range from budget hearings to how many minutes citizens are allowed to speak at government meetings.