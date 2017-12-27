SZKATULSKI, Dorothy M. (Guglietti)

Of Gowanda, NY formerly of Angola, NY, entered into rest December 25, 2017; wife of the late Eugene Szkatulski; dearest mother of Eugene Jr. (Chris Mullen) Szkatulski and Mary Ellen Naab; sister of Nettie Corsaro; predeceased by 5 sisters and one brother; also survived by 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 3-7 PM at the Addison Funeral Home, Inc., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY where prayers will be said Friday at 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Most Precious Blood Church, Angola, NY.