Updated NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17

Here are the updated NFL playoff scenarios going into the final week of the regular season, courtesy of the NFL:

AFC

CLINCHED: New England – AFC East division title and first-round bye

Pittsburgh – AFC North division title and first-round bye

Jacksonville – AFC South division title

Kansas City – AFC West division title

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-3) (vs. New York Jets (5-10), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

New England clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with :

1) NE win OR

2) PIT loss OR

3) NE tie + PIT tie

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (12-3) (vs. Cleveland (0-15), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Pittsburgh clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with :

1) PIT win + NE loss or tie OR

2) PIT tie + NE loss

BALTIMORE RAVENS (9-6) (vs. Cincinnati (6-9), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with :

1) BAL win or tie OR

2) BUF loss or tie OR

3) TEN loss or tie

TENNESSEE TITANS (8-7) (vs. Jacksonville (10-5), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with :

1) TEN win OR

2) TEN tie + BUF loss or tie + LAC loss or tie OR

3) BUF loss + LAC loss

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (8-7) (vs. Oakland (6-9), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with :

1) LAC win + TEN loss or tie + BUF loss or tie OR

2) LAC win + TEN loss or tie + BAL win or tie OR

3) LAC tie + TEN loss + BUF loss or tie

BUFFALO BILLS (8-7) (at Miami (6-9), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Buffalo clinches a playoff berth with :

1) BUF win + BAL loss OR

2) BUF win + LAC loss or tie + TEN loss or tie OR

3) BUF tie + LAC loss + TEN loss

NFC

CLINCHED: Philadelphia – NFC East division title and home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs

Minnesota – NFC North division title

Los Angeles Rams – NFC West division title

New Orleans – playoff berth

Carolina – playoff berth

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (12-3) (vs. Chicago (5-10), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)

Minnesota clinches a first-round bye with :

1) MIN win or tie OR

2) ​CAR loss or tie OR

3) NO win OR

4) LAR win

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (11-4) (at Tampa Bay (4-11), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with :

1) NO win OR

2) CAR loss OR

3) NO tie + CAR tie

CAROLINA PANTHERS (11-4) (at Atlanta (9-6), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Carolina clinches NFC South division title with :

1) CAR win + NO loss or tie OR

2) CAR tie + NO loss

Carolina clinches a first-round bye with :

1) CAR win + NO loss or tie + MIN loss + LAR loss or tie

ATLANTA FALCONS (9-6) (vs. Carolina (11-4), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Atlanta clinches a playoff berth with :

1) ATL win OR

2) SEA loss OR

3) ATL tie + SEA tie

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-6) (vs. Arizona (7-8), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Seattle clinches a playoff berth with :

1) SEA win + ATL loss or tie OR

2) SEA tie + ATL loss