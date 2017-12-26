Updated NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17
Here are the updated NFL playoff scenarios going into the final week of the regular season, courtesy of the NFL:
AFC
CLINCHED: New England – AFC East division title and first-round bye
Pittsburgh – AFC North division title and first-round bye
Jacksonville – AFC South division title
Kansas City – AFC West division title
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-3) (vs. New York Jets (5-10), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)
New England clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
1) NE win OR
2) PIT loss OR
3) NE tie + PIT tie
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (12-3) (vs. Cleveland (0-15), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)
Pittsburgh clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
1) PIT win + NE loss or tie OR
2) PIT tie + NE loss
BALTIMORE RAVENS (9-6) (vs. Cincinnati (6-9), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with:
1) BAL win or tie OR
2) BUF loss or tie OR
3) TEN loss or tie
TENNESSEE TITANS (8-7) (vs. Jacksonville (10-5), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with:
1) TEN win OR
2) TEN tie + BUF loss or tie + LAC loss or tie OR
3) BUF loss + LAC loss
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (8-7) (vs. Oakland (6-9), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:
1) LAC win + TEN loss or tie + BUF loss or tie OR
2) LAC win + TEN loss or tie + BAL win or tie OR
3) LAC tie + TEN loss + BUF loss or tie
BUFFALO BILLS (8-7) (at Miami (6-9), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Buffalo clinches a playoff berth with:
1) BUF win + BAL loss OR
2) BUF win + LAC loss or tie + TEN loss or tie OR
3) BUF tie + LAC loss + TEN loss
NFC
CLINCHED: Philadelphia – NFC East division title and home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs
Minnesota – NFC North division title
Los Angeles Rams – NFC West division title
New Orleans – playoff berth
Carolina – playoff berth
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (12-3) (vs. Chicago (5-10), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET)
Minnesota clinches a first-round bye with:
1) MIN win or tie OR
2) CAR loss or tie OR
3) NO win OR
4) LAR win
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (11-4) (at Tampa Bay (4-11), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:
1) NO win OR
2) CAR loss OR
3) NO tie + CAR tie
CAROLINA PANTHERS (11-4) (at Atlanta (9-6), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Carolina clinches NFC South division title with:
1) CAR win + NO loss or tie OR
2) CAR tie + NO loss
Carolina clinches a first-round bye with:
1) CAR win + NO loss or tie + MIN loss + LAR loss or tie
ATLANTA FALCONS (9-6) (vs. Carolina (11-4), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Atlanta clinches a playoff berth with:
1) ATL win OR
2) SEA loss OR
3) ATL tie + SEA tie
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-6) (vs. Arizona (7-8), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
Seattle clinches a playoff berth with:
1) SEA win + ATL loss or tie OR
2) SEA tie + ATL loss
