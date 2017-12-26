Bank on Buffalo creates investment advisors service

Bank on Buffalo has created a new service, called Bank on Buffalo Investment Advisors, with an industry veteran leading it.

David P. Paul joined Bank on Buffalo as senior vice president of wealth and asset management. He previously managed private banking and wealth management businesses for Citibank, HSBC and First Niagara Bank. He also previously worked for the Hamister Group.

Bank on Buffalo is a division of Pennsylvania-based CNB Bank. It has three branches in the Buffalo area and is based in the Electric Tower.