Share this article

print logo
A Bank on Buffalo branch in Orchard Park. (News file photo)

Bank on Buffalo creates investment advisors service

| Published

Bank on Buffalo has created a new service, called Bank on Buffalo Investment Advisors, with an industry veteran leading it.

David Paul of Bank on Buffalo. (Provided photo)

David P. Paul joined Bank on Buffalo as senior vice president of wealth and asset management. He previously managed private banking and wealth management businesses for Citibank, HSBC and First Niagara Bank. He also previously worked for the Hamister Group.

Bank on Buffalo is a division of Pennsylvania-based CNB Bank. It has three branches in the Buffalo area and is based in the Electric Tower.

Story topics: / / /

There are no comments - be the first to comment