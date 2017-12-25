Advanced Stats: Behind the Bills' severely lacking pass-rush at Patriots

Tom Brady had a high-efficient, by-his-standards low-volume game in the Patriots' win over the Bills in Week 16.

Much of his effectiveness had to do with Buffalo's pass-rushing issues, which have been a problem for the team for the majority of the 2017 campaign.

On his 30 drop backs against the Bills at home, Brady was pressured only four times (13.3 percent). On those plays, he didn't complete his two attempts as he was sacked twice.

On the 26 drop backs in which he wasn't pressured, Brady completed 21 of 26 passes (80.8 percent) for 224 yards (8.61 yards per attempt) with two touchdowns and one interception. That equated to a quarterback rating of 112.2.

Kyle Williams and Jerry Hughes were credited with the sacks, and beyond that, Bills players accounted for five pressures. Adolphus Washington had two hurries, while Eddie Yarbrough and Cedric Thornton had one each.

Williams and Hughes both rushed Brady 22 times. Washington had 18 pass-rush snaps. Ryan Davis had 17. Eddie Yarbrough had 14. Cap Capi and Thornton had 10. Deandre Coleman had nine. Lorenzo Alexander rushed five times. Preston Brown had three, and Matt Milano and Tre'Davious White each rushed the quarterback once.

Collectively, those Bills had 132 pass-rush snaps and generated only seven quarterback pressures (two sacks, five hurries), which is a rather low pressure rate of 5.3 percent.

In Week 15 against the Dolphins, 15 Buffalo players combined for 13 created pressures on 240 pass-rush snaps (5.4 pressure rate) almost identical to the pressure rate that group achieved on Sunday in New England.

The difference in those games is that the Bills pressured Cutler more often (22.2 percent) than they did Brady (13.3 percent), and Cutler went 23 of 40 (57.5 percent) for 233 yards (5.82 yards per attempt) with no touchdowns and two interceptions when he wasn't pressured.

