Up to 3 feet of new snow forecast for the Southtowns

The National Weather Service predicts up to 3 feet of snow will fall over the next several days in the most persistent lake-effect snow bands in the Southtowns and the Southern Tier.

People in the northern part of the region also will see more snow, from 4 to 7 inches, starting Sunday afternoon and lasting through Monday morning.

Blustery wind across the region will make travel difficult late today and into the morning.

For Buffalo, northern Erie County and Niagara, Genesee and Orleans counties, the period between Sunday evening and 10 a.m. Christmas Day will bring wind gusts of up to 45 mph causing blowing and drifting snow and making travel conditions tricky, according to the National Weather Service.

For the Southtowns and the Southern Tier, a lake-effect snow warning remains in effect from 5 p.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Wednesday, covering southern Erie County and Allegany, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties. The weather service warns of high winds in this area, too, and urges caution for anyone venturing out for the holiday.

The heaviest snow will come in narrow bands, making for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.