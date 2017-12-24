MARZELLO, Adele S. (Stroh)

Of Amherst, entered into rest December 22, 2017, beloved wife of the late Vincent Marzello; devoted mother of Lisa (Sean) Shaver, Vincent (Susan) Marzello and Pamela (Brian) Kubek; cherished grandmother of Michael and Rachel Kubek; loving daughter of the late John and Mildred Stroh; predeceased by three siblings; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. No prior visitation. Service private. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com