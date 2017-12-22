What to expect in the next 36 hours: a 'mixed bag' of precipitation

This time around, the wintriest weather in Western New York looks to be in the northern tier of the Buffalo Niagara region.

A winter weather advisory for Western New York is in place until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Here's where the most snow has been reported so far.

Here's what the National Weather Service says to expect:

Today

Milder air associated with a warm front is expected to push northward behind a southerly wind.

Near the Pennsylvania state line, in places like Salamanca, daytime highs are forecast to push into the low 40s with rain. Metro Buffalo should get into the middle 30s with places even farther north like Lockport, remaining just below freezing, the weather service said.

That could present a problem, especially for spots north of the Niagara escarpment, where warmer air will overrun below-freezing conditions near the surface, setting the stage for freezing rain and the potential for ice, forecasters said.

In Buffalo, a wintry mix of precipitation is forecast with a high of about 33 degrees.

Up to 3 inches of snow is possible with one-tenth inch of ice in Niagara and Orleans counties. Highs near 30 are forecast.

To the south, in places like Dunkirk and Angola, rain was expected.

Tonight

Sleet and freezing rain could affect the Buffalo metro area by Friday evening.

"The ice may result in difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute," the weather service said.

Up to 3 inches of snow is forecast, with about one-tenth inch of ice, forecasters said.

It should turn over to all rain later in the evening in metro Buffalo.

Along the southern shoreline of Lake Ontario, temperatures are expected to stay below freezing at the surface through the night with chances for freezing rain.

South of the Thruway, forecasters said, it should remain warm enough for precipitation to fall as all rain.

Saturday

Temperatures in Buffalo are forecast to peak at about 38 degrees at around 8 a.m., then decline throughout the day.

There's an 80 percent chance for rain before noon. As temperatures continue dropping with colder air entering the area, precipitation should change over to snow.

Farther south near Dunkirk, rain is expected most of the day, with highs in the low 40s.

Saturday night

There's a 30 percent chance for snow in the early evening in Buffalo. Otherwise, it'll be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid-20s.