PETERSON, Mary "Pat" (Toomey)

(nee Toomey)

90, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2017. She is survived by her husband, Stanley ("Pete") of 65 years; their four children, James, Robert, Susan (Strangis), and Nancy (Gibbs); twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. There will be a small Family Service at Hubbell Funeral Home in Largo, Florida on Friday, December 22, 2017. She will then be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. The Peterson's are originally from Buffalo, NY. They have resided in Florida for 25 years.