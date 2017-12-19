Home of the Week: Loving Elmwood Village

After years of living in Craneridge near Kissing Bridge, Donna Evans-Deyermond and her husband, Calvin Deyermond, decided to move to Buffalo. After renting an apartment on Richmond Avenue for four years, they decided city living was indeed for them.

The house they bought just over two years ago has two other apartments in it. It also has a large yard. This was a must since Deyermond, a retired school administrator, enjoys gardening. But their home needed work.

In an email, Evans-Deyermond, a public relations consultant, described the makeover for our Home of the Week online feature:

“A year ago this past June we renovated the first floor apartment of a house in the Elmwood Village built in 1910. I love the results, although we are still working on woodwork, etc., that needs to be restored,” she wrote.

The layout, with the large front hall, kitchen to the right and living/dining room to the left is very appealing. We entertain a lot so we gutted the kitchen completely, and put in a breakfast nook so people could sit facing the cook while dinner is being prepared.

“A friend custom-made a table to fit into the nook, which turned out to be a piece of art in itself. The bathroom and master bedroom are small so we are planning an addition, but they work for now,” she wrote.

Do you love your house enough to show it off , too. This could be your chance.

The Buffalo News is looking for other beautiful local homes and the stories behind them and their décor. Those chosen will be displayed in a weekly feature at buffalonews.com and could be chosen as Home of the Month with a three-page spread in a Sunday edition of The Buffalo News.

If you are interested, tell us about your home in 150 words or less, and email 10 images (in .jpg form) of the interior and exterior to homeandstyle@buffnews.com.

Those chosen for BuffaloNews.com will be contacted by Home and Style Editor Susan Martin. A phone number is helpful. Single-family homes, condominiums, lofts and apartments are eligible.

The News will include your name and the city or town in which you reside but not your exact address.