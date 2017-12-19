Caputo, Paladino, Stone cleared in defamation lawsuit tied to '10 gubernatorial race

A Manhattan jury last week cleared Carl Paladino, Michael Caputo and Roger Stone in a defamation lawsuit tied to the 2010 gubernatorial election, according to the New York Daily News.

The lawsuit by Libertarian Party candidate Warren Redlich alleged Paladino, Caputo and Stone were among those behind a campaign mailer that targeted Redlich. The mailer was designed as a "sexual predator alert" that described Redlich as "a sick twisted pervert" who "defends sex with children."

According to the Daily News, the jury found the fliers were defamatory but there was no evidence the defendants were behind them.

Paladino was the Republican candidate for governor in 2010 and Caputo served as his campaign manager. Caputo is a protégé of Stone, a GOP strategist with close ties to President Trump.

"Our attorneys taught Redlich important lessons in the law which he should've learned in law school," Caputo posted on Twitter Friday night along with a link to a Washington Examiner story about the verdict.