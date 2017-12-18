Mark Gaughan's Film Breakdown: Ducasse and Mills shined on O-line

Vlad Ducasse and Jordan Mills were standouts for the Buffalo Bills' offensive line in Sunday's victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Ducasse held his own at right guard against Miami star Ndamukong Suh and paved the way for some good runs by LeSean McCoy.

Mills held off Miami's best edge rusher, Cameron Wake, in one-on-one pass protection virtually the whole game.

Credit offensive coordinator with helping out the offensive linemen. The Bills did not bang their heads into the teeth of the Miami defense, where Suh and stout defensive tackle Jordan Phillips play.

The Bills also attacked Miami's suspect coverage linebackers. Eleven of 12 Buffalo completions in the first half went to the tight ends or running backs.

"Whenever you go against Suh you've got to bring your A game," Ducasse said. "He's still a great player. He's still capable of doing a lot to disrupt the game. You really have to be tuned in. . . . I got help from all the O-linemen, which made it a little easier blocking him. But whenever you're going against him you've got to be on top of your game."

Even though LeSean McCoy managed only 50 yards on 20 carries, the Bills' run game was productive in the first half when Buffalo took command. The Bills had 12 called run plays for 74 yards in the first half.

They attacked Miami's left side with Ducasse pulling to his side on a "G-lead" run four times for 37 yards. He pancaked Dolphin defensive end Terrence Fede on the first one, a 12-yard gain.

Mills did not give up any pressures by The News' count to the 35-year-old Wake, who leads Miami with eight sacks. Wake got a sack, but it was a clean-up takedown after Charles Harris came unblocked on a screen play.

"He's a monster," Mills said of Wake. "He brings it every single play. He's one of those guys who doesn't take a play off. I knew this whole week it was going to be a battle."

Suh was effective when the Bills tried to run straight ahead but he did little in pass-rush situations. Suh had seven tackles and three were for no gain or loss.