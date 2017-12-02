This Day in Bills History, Dec. 2: K-Gun comes out of the holster

Dec. 2, 1990 – The evolution of pro football sometimes takes years to take place. At other moments, though, a game-changing event arrives out of nowhere.

Such was the case when the Bills began to use their “no huddle” or “K-Gun” offense for the first time.

Buffalo faced the Philadelphia Eagles on this date, and the team’s coaching staff and players decided to start the game as if they were in their “two-minute offense.” In other words, the Bills used three wide receivers, and quarterback Jim Kelly called the plays from the line of scrimmage from the “shotgun” position. The idea was to not give the defense much time to react.

It was an immediate hit. Kelly went 8 for 8 for 229 yards and three touchdowns … in the first quarter. The Bills had a 24-0 lead before the Eagles knew what hit them.

Buffalo went on to a 30-23 win. The offensive approach became the team’s trademark during the Bills’ run of four consecutive Super Bowl appearances.

Budd Bailey is a retired sports reporter and editor at The Buffalo News. He is also the author of "Today in Buffalo Sports History." Learn more about the book here.