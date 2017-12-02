BN Blitz newsletter: Will top QBs be left in the draft when the Bills come up?

The Bills don't seem very committed to quarterback Tyrod Taylor, but their chances at a high draft pick decrease each week they remain in the playoff hunt. Will they be too far down in the draft order for a top QB? That question came up in Jay Skurski's Bills Mailbag.

Skurski issued a reminder that we don't know how many top prospects will declare for the draft, but yes, it looks as if the top prospects will be gone before the Bills' slot comes up. The Bills do have the draft pick arsenal to swing a trade up if they want to, though.

Here's one more thing to consider in regard to the quarterback situation: Next year's offensive coordinator isn't set in stone. "Rick Dennison hasn’t made a convincing case for sticking around so far," Skurski wrote.

Pregame primer: Jay Skurski runs down everything you need to know for Bills-Patriots, plus five things to watch for.

Which was worse, Peterman's first half vs. Chargers or EJ Manuel's in London? Heck of a question posed to Jerry Sullivan in his mailbag. I forgot just how bad Manuel's stretch was, but Sully still gave the edge to Peterman.

Bills injuries: LeSean McCoy didn't practice Friday but is expected to play Sunday.

Pats injuries: Tom Brady doesn't have an injury designation for the game but Chris Hogan is out.

Inside the NFL: The league’s $89 million social justice commitment with Players Coalition draws questions, Vic Carucci wrote.

How much would you pay to pick Doug Whaley's brain? You can bid on a lunch with the former Bills GM.

Happy December: The Bills are 6-5 – they've only held a winning record as the calendar flipped to December three other times over the playoff drought.

X's and O's: Mark Gaughan's Matchup Watch features Bills running back LeSean McCoy, who is Job One for the Pats. His play to watch for is when the Patriots use a '46' Bear defense to clock the running lanes.

Vic Carucci's Week 13 NFL Power Rankings: The Bills placed 17th.

Tyrod Watch: Passing heat map update for the Bills' QB through 10 games.

What He Said: Sean McDermott on Friday's Bills practice.

Voice of the Fan: Winter is coming, and fans are increasingly polarized.

Don Paul's updated Bills-Patriots forecast: Cool, no precipitation.

Trivia: What's the most points the Bills have ever scored against the Patriots?

Podcast: Predicting the Bills-Pats result and Gronk talk.