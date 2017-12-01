POLAK, Ronald L.

POLAK - Ronald L. November 29, 2017 after a brief illness, from Cheektowaga. Dear companion of Edward W. Gawron; son of the late Walter and Marion Polak; brother of Geraldine (late Richard) Kosobucki, Richard Polak, Maryann Malinowski, and late Theresa (late Stanley) Kaczmarski, late Arlene Polak, and the late Walter (Marcia) Polak; beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Liturgical services Saturday at 10 AM from the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca and in St. Stanislaus RC Church at 11 AM. Family present today 2-8 PM. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Ron was an active St. Stan's Parishioner and a proud Unite Union Delegate for over 40 years.