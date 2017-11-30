MARSHMAN, Rose M. (Baumgartner)

Of Windham, NH, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Passed away November 26, 2017 at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, NH at age 76, surrounded by her loving family. Rose was born on July 24, 1941. The daughter to her hardworking parents Robert and Rose (Reukauf) Witzleben, she was raised and educated in Buffalo, NY. Graduating with the Class of 1959, Rose attended Frontier High School. She worked for many years in many different positions with the New York Telephone Company until her retirement. Later in life, Rose found love again and married her husband in a simple ceremony on July 6, 1996 in Hudson, NH. She and her husband settled in Windham, NH. Known as the matriarch of her family, Rose was the selfless, doting grandmother who would always put others' needs before her own. She had a passion for many different hobbies; she loved to cook, bake, playing bingo and was never without a book in her hand. Rose loved Elvis Presley and had a large collection of angel figurines. She was a person who was very well travelled, she loved going to fairs and enjoyed shopping. Rose's greatest admiration and love was for her family. She touched many lives in many different circles and she will be truly cherished, loved, and missed. Rose is survived by her devoted husband Raymond J. Marshman Sr., with whom she celebrated over 21 years of marriage together. She was the beloved mother to her three children; her son, Patrick Lawrence and his wife Lisa of Cheektowaga, NY, her son, Mike Lawrence and his wife Lisa of West Seneca, NY, and her daughter, Kelly Badura and her husband Wade of Sloan, NY. Rose was the proud grandmother to Brianne and her husband Jason, Brittanie and her husband Clinton, Jordan, Victoria, Jenna, Mark and Kara. She was the cherished great-grandmother to Kaylee, Maverick, Dylan, and Logan. Rose is also survived by her step children; Raymond Marshman Jr. of Hudson, NH, and Barbara Nilsson and her husband Steve of Windham, NH. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Jacobik and her husband Gary of Olean, NY, and her brother, Lawrence Witzleben and his wife Tina of Lumberton, TX. Rose is also survived by her large family of many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Rose was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation for Rose will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 4-8 PM at the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, 233 Lawrence Street, Methuen. Friends and family are cordially invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 1:00 PM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 26 Crystal Ave, Derry, NH. Interment to follow Cemetery on the Plains, Windham, NH. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Rose's memory to a charity of your choice. The Kenneth H. Pollard funeral Home is proud to serve the Marshman family. To leave online condolences please visit www.pollardfuneralhome.com