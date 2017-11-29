[BN] Blitz newsletter: No drastic changes in store for Tyrod Taylor after benching

The Tyrod Taylor we saw at quarterback Sunday against the Chiefs resembled the same player we saw before his benching. "Tyrod is who Tyrod is," NFL analyst and former QB Trent Green told Vic Carucci.

Green called the Bills' game against Atlanta earlier this season and also had last week's game against the Chiefs. He agreed that there was no drastic change in Taylor's game.

"What he's not going to do is, even though he has the arm to do it, if it's not there he's not going to force it just because everybody wants him to throw downfield," Green said. Click the link to read more of Green's thoughts on Taylor.

McDermott honored: Bills coach Sean McDermott was named MMQB's Coach of the Week after beating his mentor, Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Bills-Patriots draws top billing: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson make up this week's broadcast crew. They are CBS' top broadcast pairing.

He's not Dareus, but he's helping: The recently re-acquired Deandre Coleman has quietly helped Bills' run defense get back on track.

Playoff outlook: The Ravens moved back ahead of the Bills for the last wild-card spot with their win on Monday night, but face the Lions this week.

Bills Fans Near and Far: "Inside Edition" reporter Les Trent's fandom deepens each year.

Gilmore coming back into form: "I come out on top eventually," former Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore said this week. He had a rough start to his Patriots career but has picked up his play of late.

LeSean Report: It was a hit-or-miss game against the Chiefs, but a good opportunity awaits vs. Patriots.

Bills-Pats weather: Chance of rain, wet snow for Bills-Patriots game

