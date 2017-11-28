Newspaper carrier attacked in Niagara Falls

A newspaper carrier was attacked Monday morning in Niagara Falls, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

A 57-year-old man told police the assailant pushed him to the ground and slammed his head into the pavement at about 5:15 a.m. in the vicinity of Elmwood Avenue and 13th Street, according to the report.

The victim went to the emergency room at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He suffered a cut on his nose and bruising around his eye, according to the report.