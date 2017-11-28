Jamestown man charged with driving while impaired by drugs

A Jamestown man was arrested by State Police on charges of driving while impaired by drugs, according to State Police.

Devin Houghwot, 29, was pulled over Friday on Buffalo Street in Jamestown for a traffic violation, State Police said.

After allegedly failing several field sobriety tests, Houghwot was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and placed under arrest, according to State Police.

Houghwot was taken to State Police in Jamestown where he was evaluated by a drug recognition expert, who determined that he was under the influence of narcotics, State Police said.

He was issued tickets requiring him to return in December to Jamestown City Court.