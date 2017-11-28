BuffaloNews.com
Home of the Week: Turtle Rocks (Nov. 27)
This is Turtle Rocks, the weekend house Wayne Geist built in Portland, N.Y., on a 4-acre lot on the shore of Lake Erie. Geist worked with architect Peter DiPietro of Westfield on the project.
Photo courtesy Wayne Geist
The exterior siding is board and batten cedar around the first floor and two types shiplap cedar around the second.
Photo courtesy Wayne Geist
The floors throughout are ash. The ceiling features ruff hewn hemlock beams that expose the pine subflooring on the second floor.
Photo courtesy Wayne Geist
The turquoise kitchen cabinets are from IKEA. The dining table is made from reused oak barn wood. The countertops are walnut.
Photo courtesy Wayne Geist
Geist describes the furniture as a mix of midcentury modern and Amish style.
Photo courtesy Wayne Geist
A view of the surroundings.
Photo courtesy Wayne Geist
A wall of Galvalume, which is steel that has been plated with aluminum, is wedged into the house and provides an interesting architectural accent at the entryway.
Photo courtesy Wayne Geist
The contractor on the project was G.L. Olson Inc., also of Chautauqua County.
Photo courtesy Wayne Geist
Another view.
Geist, a semi-retired photographer and associate real estate broker, said he envisions himself living here full time one day.
Photo courtesy Wayne Geist
Recent Galleries
