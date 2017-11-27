ROHRING, Carol

ROHRING - Carol November 23, 2017, in Roswell Park with her family at her side. Born March 23, 1951 in Buffalo, she is the daughter of the late John and Frances (Kausner) Cecala. A 1969 graduate of Wilson High School she then began her career working for NY Telephone in 1970 and saw many changes over the years. Carol retired from Verizon Communications in 1995, where she was member of CWA Union. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, painting, making jewelry and gardening. Carol loved to travel going on vacations visiting aunts and cousins in Florida, she and her husband also belonged to a league bowling in Niagara Falls. Surviving is her husband of 39 years Wesley W. "Sonny" Rohring; daughters, Susan (Eric) Hyjek, Samantha (William) Kennedy, and Tamara Rohring; grandchildren, Bailey Simone, Ava Hyjek, Samantha (Louis) Piro, Jennifer (Samuel) Bianchi, William (Jennifer Kelly) Kennedy, Thomas Kennedy and Wesley J. Rohring; also survived by great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Louis Jr. and Ariana. Visitation will be Monday 1-3 and 5-8 PM in the HAMILTON AND CLARK FUNERAL HOME, 270 Young St., Wilson, where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10 AM. Memorials to Ten Lives Club, P.O. Box 253, Boston, NY 14110. Hamiltonclarkonline.com