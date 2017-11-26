Share this article

Nathan Peterman walks off the field after his inauspicious debut. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)

Watch: Fox Sports parodies the Bills' sideline as Peterman throws 5 interceptions

| Published | Updated

If you wondered what it was like on the Bills' sideline last week as rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman threw interception after interception (after interception after interception after interception), it was probably something like this.

Fox Sports parodied coach Sean McDermott and the Bills' sideline with some "unseen" footage they showed Sunday morning, but it feels fairly accurate. Watch for yourself:

