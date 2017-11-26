This Day in Bills History, Nov. 26: Losman's big finish

Nov. 26, 2006 – If you were a little late to the Bills' game against Jacksonville on this day, it wasn't a problem … the ending made up for it.

This game had a fabulous finish, with two scores coming in the final minute. The Bills had the last one, and it was good for a 27-24 win.

The Jaguars marched 62 yards in the fourth quarter to score the tying touchdown. But a squib kick put the ball on the Buffalo 40. Then quarterback J.P. Losman threw a 30-yard strike to Roscoe Parrish.

"That's one of the things you like about J.P. is his ability to throw on the run," Bills assistant coach Alex Van Pelt said. "He was out on the move, probably one of the harder throws to make for a quarterback, going to your left. He put it on a dime and Roscoe made a great catch."

From there it was just a matter of getting in field goal position. Rian Lindell kicked a 42-yard field goal on the last play of the game to win it. It was the first time in a year the Bills won back-to-back games and the first time in three years they won a game on the final play.

“To win in this league, you just have to execute, play hard and play smart. They've got a great defense, but that's what we did – we played a smart, tough game," tight end Robert Royal said.

Budd Bailey is a retired sports reporter and editor at The Buffalo News. He is also the author of "Today in Buffalo Sports History." Learn more about the book here.