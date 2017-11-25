BuffaloNews.com
Buffalo Sabres 3, Edmonton Oilers 1
Nathan Beaulieu, left, and Zemgus Girgensons defend in the Sabres zone againts Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Edmonton.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Jacob Josefson (10) of the Sabres scores the first goal of the game with just over 5 minutes left in the second period. Itu2019s his first goal with the Sabres.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Jack Eichel advances the puck in the first period. Defending for Edmonton is Drake Caggiula.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sabres Zemgus Girgensons checks Matt Benning of Edmonton into the boards as he goes after the puck.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sabres goalie Robin Lehner makes a save in the third period. On left are Jesse Puljujarvi of Edmonton and Jacob Josefson for the Sabres.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Matt Benning, of Edmonton, and Kyle Okposo for the Sabres fight over the puck in the first period.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Evander Kane is is front of the Edmonton net in the first period, but canu2019t punch it in. Laurent Brossoit is in goal for Edmonton.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Rasmus Ristolainen is on defense for the Sabres during an edmonton power play in the second period.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers struggled to get things going.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Victor Antipin, left, of the Sabres covers Jujhar Khaira of Edmonton in the Sabres zone during the second period.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sabres goalie Robin Lehner makes a save in the third period.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Rasmus Ristolainen (55) is on defense for the Sabres during an Edmonton power play in the second period. On left is Leon Draisaitl of Edmonton.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Kyle Okposo (21) and Benoit Pouliot (67) of the Sabres, put pressure on Connor McDavid of Edmonton in the third period.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Goalie Robin Lehner makes the save for the Sabres in the third period.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Tempers flare in the third period, but a potential fight was quickly broken up between Johan Larsson of the Sabres and Zack Kassian of Edmonton.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sabres were able to limit the effectiveness of Edmonton's Connor McDavid. Here, he takes the puck out of the Edmonton zone in the third period.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Jacob Josefson of the Sabres pins Ryan Nugent-Hopkins against the board in the second period.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Jack Eichel, left, and Connor McDavid, of Edmonton prepare to face off in the second period.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sabres celebrate an open net goal to go ahead 3-0 in the third period.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sabres celebrate an open net goal to go ahead 3-0 in the third period.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
The Buffalo Sabres take on the Edmonton Oilers at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
