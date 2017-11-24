The Bills usage of their running backs in the passing game and the Chiefs defense against pass-catching running back — something has got to give on Sunday.

Heading into Week 12, the Chiefs are tied with the Seahawks for the lowest amount of catches (38) to running backs. They've also given up the fewest receiving yards to running backs (235) and have yet to surrendered a receiving touchdown to a running back this season.

Only four teams have dealt with fewer targets to running backs against them than the 63 the Chiefs have faced.

Meanwhile, LeSean McCoy is tied for seventh among all running backs in targets (53), and he has 13th-most receiving yards (265). Newcomer Travaris Cadet has always been an effective receiver out of the backfield. He has 111 career catches for 905 yards (8.2 yards per catch) including a six-catch, 39-yard performance in his debut with the Bills in Week 11 against the Chargers.

On the year, 26.4 percent of Buffalo's pass attempts have be intended for a running back, and McCoy's 53 targets lead the team.

It'll be worth monitoring whether or not the Bills stay dedicated to getting the ball-carriers involved in the passing game and the aerial production of Buffalo's running backs against one of the stingiest teams against pass-catching backs this season.

Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference.