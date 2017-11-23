TERZIAN, Erin C. (Corcoran)

Of West Seneca, NY, November 21, 2017; dearest mother of Erica L. (Ian) MacDonell and James D. Terzian, Jr.; grandmother of Jack and Ryan; daughter of the late Peter F. Jr. and Frances D. (Shanahan) Corcoran; sister of Daneen C. (John) Proctor, Peter F. (late Diane) Corcoran, III, Maureen A. (Martin) Baker, Colleen M. Corcoran, and Daniel P. Corcoran; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY on Friday, November 24, 2017 at 9:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com