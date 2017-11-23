Interesting look at passer rating by quarter for Tyrod Taylor, Alex Smith

Tyrod Taylor's struggles in the first quarter have been well documented this year, as the Bills have not scored a first quarter touchdown with him under center so far in the 2017 season.

Bleacher Report featured columnist Marcus Mosher recently sent a tweet with a table of quarterbacks' passer rating by quarter thus far in the 2017 season.

Here's a rundown of Tyrod Taylor's passer rating in each quarter and its respective ranking among 33 qualifying signal-callers:

First quarter: 69.0 (29th)

Second quarter: 104.3 (7th)

Third quarter: 89.3 (19th)

Fourth quarter: 95.5 (10th)

And here's Alex Smith's rundown:

First quarter: 107.8 (8th)

Second quarter: 117.1 (2nd)

Third quarter: 115.8 (3rd)

Fourth quarter: 91.3 (14th)

Overall, Smith (2nd) and Taylor (14th) are in the top 15 of passer rating.

The biggest disparity in this split stat between the two quarterbacks has been in the first quarter, when Taylor's passer rating is just 69.0 but Smith's is 107.8.

Beyond that, Smith has an edge in the second and third quarters and Taylor has the advantage in the final stanza.

For a team not necessarily "built" to mount a comeback, it'll be vital for Buffalo to get out to a good start in Kansas City on Sunday. A better performance than usual from Taylor would go a long way toward the Bills not falling behind early.