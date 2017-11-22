Small city offers big choices for Small Business Saturday

After the hoopla of Black Friday, local businesses want shoppers to stop in and the City of Tonawanda will be making it easy to shop local on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25.

Where else can you shop for a snake, browse for antique books, stop for a drink, meet a favorite pro wrestler and then watch some boxing?

ExoticCreations, a reptile and amphibian shop, opened in the long vacant Nail Salon at 19 Main St. just one week ago, joining other newer offerings on Main Street.

The Historical Society of the Tonawandas will offer its Niagara Frontier Antique Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the North Tonawanda Knights of Columbus, 755 Erie Ave.

There also will be autograph signings at Sports from the Past, 27 Main St., from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring professional wrestlers.