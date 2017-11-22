Buffalo Bills Trivia: No Super for you

Check back each evening for a new trivia question about Buffalo's favorite football team.

64. The Bills had a chance to make the very-first Super Bowl (then called the AFL-NFL Championship Game) but lost at War Memorial Stadium to the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-7, on Jan. 1, 1967 in the AFL title game. Who scored the lone touchdown for the Bills in that game?

A. Elbert Dubenion.

He caught a 69-yard touchdown pass from Jack Kemp that tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter. Kansas City then went on to score the next 24 points. Even though he played with the Bills until 1968, this was the last TD pass he caught in his career.

