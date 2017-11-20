Driver in Niagara Falls drive-by shooting faces new drug indictment

Jha'mere M. Mulkey, a Niagara Falls man who earlier this year pleaded guilty to being the driver in a drive-by shooting, has been indicted as an alleged crack cocaine dealer.

Mulkey, 19, of Whitney Avenue, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of making three drug sales to undercover Niagara Falls police, two on July 25 and one on July 27.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, who was to have sentenced Mulkey Monday in the shooting case, set bail at a total of $200,000 on both cases and held them over until Jan. 8.

Mulkey admitted to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the Dec. 18 attack on a house on 22nd Street in the Falls. The shooter, Vincent K. Smith Jr., 22, is serving seven years in prison.