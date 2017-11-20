Work-related lane closures on N.Y. highways to be suspended for Thanksgiving

The trip over the river and through the woods for Thanksgiving dinner at grandmother's house won't be stifled by construction.

Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo suspended all temporary lane closures on road and bridge projects along the state's highway system to ease travel for the upcoming holiday and into the weekend.

Cuomo announced construction-related lane closures won't be permitted from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Monday.

"Thousands of families from across New York will travel near and far to visit loved ones," Cuomo said. "By suspending construction-related land closures, we can help ensure they can get to their destinations as quickly as possible and without unnecessary delay."

State officials said the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and the Sunday after it, are two of the New York State Thruway's busiest days.