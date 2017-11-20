Aurora Theatre hosts free holiday movies, 'Grinch Day'

The "Hollywood Holidays" film series returns to the The Aurora Theatre with nine free movies, movie-related exhibits and a special "Grinch Day."

Opening the series is the locally made TV Christmas movie "A Prince for Christmas" which shows off the picturesque village of East Aurora to holiday perfection. The series also includes such classics as the musical "White Christmas" and "It's a Wonderful Life."

A lobby exhibit will showcase original props and costumes from Universal's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," which are on loan from a local collector. The changing annual exhibit re-creates scenes from the movie and, the theater notes, is a great backdrop for a family picture.

For "Grinch Day" on Dec. 2, there will be costumed characters, an appearance on the Grinch's sleigh (one of two used in the movie) and the screening of the live-action 2000 film starring Jim Carrey.

Moviegoers are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or a financial donation for Kaely’s Kindness and Toys for Tots.

Doors open at 10 a.m., movies start at 11 a.m. Here's the schedule:

Nov. 24, "A Prince for Christmas"

Nov. 25, "Elf"

Nov. 26, "White Christmas"

Dec. 2, "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

Dec. 3, "Miracle on 34th Street"

Dec. 9, "Arthur Christmas"

Dec. 16, "A Christmas Story"

Dec. 17, "It's a Wonderful Life"

Dec. 24, "The Polar Express"