Advanced Stats: Bills' edge-rushing group can't get out of rut

Last week, I wrote about the Bills' issues pressuring the quarterback during their two-game skid, and that trend continued in a blowout loss at the hands of the Chargers.

In this article, I'll examine Buffalo's outside rushers.

Here's how each edge-rusher fared in the pass-rush department in Los Angeles:

Lorenzo Alexander: Nine pass-rush snaps, one quarterback hit

Jerry Hughes: 22 pass-rush snaps, one quarterback hit

Ryan Davis: 17 pass-rush snaps, one quarterback hurry

Eddie Yarbrough: 10 pass-rush snaps, two quarterback hits, one hurry

Shaq Lawson: 25 pass-rush snaps, three quarterback pressures (one sack, two hurries)

That equates to a grand total of 83 pass-rush snaps and eight quarterback pressures (one sack, two hits, four hurries). Not good.

During the Bills' three-game slide, Hughes has three quarterback hurries (one hit, two hurries) on 55 pass-rush snaps. The same goes for Davis on 38 pass-rush snaps. Yarbrough has three pressures (two hits, one hurry) on 25 pass-rush snaps. Alexander has two quarterback pressures (one hit, one hurry) in his 22 pass-rush snaps in that span.

Lawson has been more productive of late, as he's accumulated seven quarterback pressures (one sack, two hits, four hurries) on 52 pass-rush snaps over the past three games.

Breaking that down further, those five have combined for 18 quarterback pressures (one sack, seven hits, 10 hurries) on 192 pass-rush snaps. That means 9.3 percent of their rushes in that time frame have ended with some type of quarterback pressure, but, as you probably noticed ... one sack.

Before the three-game slide, those four generated a pressure on 11.2 percent of their pass-rush snaps, and accumulated 10 sacks.

The vast majority of 4-3 defenses lean heavily on their front four getting pressure on the quarterback, and, obviously, the outside rushers are the marquee players with that responsibility.

Against Los Angeles, Buffalo's quartet of edge-rushers didn't produce, and they've had issues pressuring the opposing signal-callers for three-straight games.

Stats courtesy of Pro Football Focus.