ROSS, Perry P.

ROSS - Perry P. Of Hamburg, NY, unexpectedly, November 4, 2017, beloved son of Sarah A. (nee Meccia) and the late Louis W. Ross; dearest brother of David J. (Janet L.) Ross and Lynette M. (Robert J.) Featherstone; uncle of Jason A. Ross, William R., Sarina L., and James R. Featherstone; also survived by relatives and friends. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service at the funeral home will be announced at a later date on the funeral home's website. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com