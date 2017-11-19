GLOSSER, Albert N.

GLOSSER - Albert N. Suddenly, November 15, 2017, age 76; beloved husband of Rosario (nee Farlora) Glosser; devoted father of Kevin and Brian; dear brother of Jay Glosser and the late Kyle (Avis) Glosser and Edward (Kay) Glosser; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 4-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where a funeral service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Albert's memory to the American Diabetes Association of WNY. Mr. Glosser served as a 3 year Peace Corps volunteer in Chile and Peru and was an active member of the Peace Corps Returned Volunteers of Buffalo. He was a retired Professor from Erie County Community College. Share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com