Don Paul's Bills-Chargers forecast update: mostly sunny and mild

As of Saturday afternoon, here is Don Paul's look at the weather for Sunday's 4:05 p.m. EST Bills-Chargers game at StubHub Stadium in Carson, Calif.

Tailgate forecast: Mostly sunny and mild. Temperatures reaching mid-70s with a light wind.

Game temperature: 74 dropping to 64 by game's end.

Wind: Light SW becoming light NE, 5-10. No significant effect on kicking/passing game.

Precipitation: None before or during the game.

Forecast: Ideal. Mostly clear skies, tranquil, low humidity. Temperatures will cool fairly quickly after sunset.

What to wear: Shirtsleeves for tailgating, but bring a light jacket or sweater for later in the game. Dry air cools quickly after sunset.