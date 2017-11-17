Buffalo ski club holding open house

The Buffalo Nordic Ski Club will sponsor a open house from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 in the Wick Center of Daemen College, 4380 Main St., Amherst.

The event will feature waxing clinics, an instructional video and an array of clothing and equipment from area ski shops.

The Buffalo Nordic Ski Club offers free cross-county skiing lesson to all members. The club is planning weekly ski tours as well as several weekend trips to Allegany State Park and Algonquin Provincial Park, according to event coordinator James Klein.