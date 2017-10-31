Plans scrapped for second Danilowicz restaurant downtown

Restaurateur Martin Danilowicz won't open a second place in downtown Buffalo as previously planned.

The ground floor space at 5-7 Genesee St. is awaiting a new suitor, owner Steve Carmina told the city Planning Board last week.

Carmina, an architect with Carmina Wood Morris, worked with developer Roget Trettel and others to rehabilitate the buildings, which face the Hyatt Regency Buffalo Hotel and Convention Center. Last year Carmina indicated the space would be occupied by a Danilowicz effort.

Danilowicz continues to operate Roost, his successful urban restaurant at 1502 Niagara St.

