Buffalo man nearly loses lip after bite during domestic incident

A woman nearly bit a man's lower lip off during a domestic incident on the city's West Side over the weekend, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim told police he and the 22-year-old woman argued about "mutual cheating" when she punched him in the face and pushed him to the ground, the report said.

When the victim was on the ground, the woman "did bite his bottom lip almost completely off," the report said. The man drove himself to Buffalo General Hospital and was transfered to Erie County Medical Center due to the severity of his injury.

The victim refused to file a complaint against his attacker, according to the report.

The incident happened near 14th and Connecticut streets. The date and time were not included in a summary of the report obtained by The Buffalo News.