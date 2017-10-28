FABBIANO, John P.

FABBIANO - John P. May 28, 1938 to October 22, 2017. Beloved husband of Tamara (Hoffmann) Fabbiano. Devoted father of the late Darryl (Debra) Fabbiano, Deirdre (William) Leonard, Gregory (Nancy) Fabbiano, and Tammy Fabbiano. Proud Papa of 18 loving grandchildren including the late Billy Leonard and 8 great-grandchildren. Loving son of the late Joseph and Ida (Valenti) Fabbiano. Dedicated brother of Rosalie (Frank) Zammiello, Marie (late Orlando) Potalivo and the late Carmella and Anthony Fabbiano. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Mentley Funeral Home, 105 East Main Street, Gowanda, NY 14070. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's RC Church, 26 Erie Ave., Gowanda. In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to the Alzheimer's Association.