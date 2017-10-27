Pallbearers carry the casket of Buffalo Police officer Craig Lehner from KeyBank Center after his funeral service Wednesday. Lehner, 34, a K-9 officer, drowned Oct. 13 during a training exercise with the police underwater recovery team.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Craig Lehner's casket was taken from the Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home in Hamburg to KeyBank Center in a Harley-Davidson motorcycle hearse.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Students from St. Francis High School line the route as the casket bearing Police Officer Craig Lehner is transported from the funeral home in Hamburg to KeyBank Center in Buffalo for the funeral.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
K-9 handlers from across the region stood in formation on the curb to salute their fallen brother as the funeral procession for Craig Lehner passed by on the way to the funeral at KeyBank Center.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo police wait in the rain for a glimpse of the hearse carrying their fallen brother.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
K-9 Units line Perry Street outside the KeyBank Center.
John Hickey/Buffalo NEws
Buffalo Police officers in the parking ramp of HarborCenter salute as the funeral procession for fallen BPD Officer Craig Lehner arrives at KeyBank Center, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The funeral procession for fallen Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner arrives to a sea of law enforcement officers paying tribute outside KeyBank Center, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Officer Craig Lehner's K-9 partner, Shield, is escorted by Buffalo Police officer John Kujawa into KeyBank Center for Lehner's funeral.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The flag-draped casket of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner is carried into the arena.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo Fire Department members arrive for the funeral at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The casket of Buffalo Police officer Craig Lehner is followed by family members and his K-9 partner, Shield, up the aisle in KeyBank Center for the funeral.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Officers salute during the playing of the national anthem at KeyBank Center at the start of funeral for Officer Craig Lehner.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A pipe and drum band escorts the casket out of KeyBank Center.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo Police officers leave KeyBank Center after the service for their fallen brother.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Kaitlyn Livingston, cousin of Officer Craig Lehner, pays her respects at the funeral.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Police officer John Kujawa stands with Shield at the funeral for Buffalo Police officer Craig E. Lehner.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Police Officer Tommy Champion, Lehner's patrol partner, received a standing ovation for his moving eulogy. "I refuse to say goodbye."
Thousands attended the funeral for Buffalo Police officer Craig E. Lehner at the KeyBank Center.7.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A large contingent of State Troopers attended the funeral for Buffalo Police officer Craig E. Lehner.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pallbearers walk with the casket of Buffalo Police officer Craig E. Lehner after the funeral..
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Police officer John Kujawa with Shield salutes during the playing of the national anthem at the KeyBank Center.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Pallbearers take the casket of Buffalo Police officer Craig Lehner to his final resting place after his service at the KeyBank Center Wednesday, October 25, 2017.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
State troopers file into KeyBank Center for the funeral of fallen Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A Buffalo Police Honor Guard carries the flag-draped casket of Officer Craig Lehner after funeral services at KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A final salute as the casket of BPD Officer Craig Lehner is carried by a Harley Davidson hearse past Buffalo Fire Department personnel on Perry Street after funeral services at KeyBank Center, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Police SWAT officers line the intersection of Washington and Scott Streets as the procession leaves KeyBank Center, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Police Officer Craig Lehner's funeral procession proceeds up Delaware Ave. on the way to Forest Lawn.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
People lin the route as Police Officer Craig Lehner's funeral procession proceeds up Delaware Avenue on the way to Forest Lawn.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Police Officer Craig Lehner's funeral procession proceeds in a steady rain up Delaware Avenue on the way to Forest Lawn.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Police Officer Craig Lehner's funeral procession proceeds up Delaware Avenue.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Police Officer Craig Lehner's funeral procession proceeds up Delaware Avenue.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Buffalo firefighters stand at attention as the funeral procession passes by on its way to the cemetery.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A baby in a flag-draped stroller was spotted in the line of people along Delaware Avenue paying respects to Officer Craig Lehner.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The procession moves towards Forest Lawn.
Dave Deluca special to Buffalo News
A line of officers pays tribute at Forest Lawn.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Craig Lehner's casket is carried toward the grave site at Forest Lawn.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lehner's mother Kathleen with other family members at the graveside service.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lehner's mother Kathleen with other family members at the graveside service.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lehner's mother Kathleen with other family members at the graveside service.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Police officer John Kujawa stands with Shield near the grave of Buffalo Police officer Craig Lehner at Forest Lawn.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Saying goodbye to Buffalo Police officer Craig Lehner at Forest Lawn.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Police officer John Kujawa with Shield say a final farewell to Buffalo Police officer Craig Lehner at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Members of the Buffalo Police Departmentconsole each other at the close of services at the graveside of their fallen comrade, Craig Lehner.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
BPD salute at graveside services.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
An officer plays Taps at Craig Lehner's funeral.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
An officer holds a flower at the graveside service of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
An aerial view of mourners at the graveside ceremony for Craig Lehner at Forest Lawn.
Dave Deluca special to Buffalo News
Officer Mitchell Schultz of the Akron police salutes a fallen officer from his hometown at the start of Wednesday's funeral for Buffalo K-9 Officer Craig Lehner.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Shield at the grave site of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner at Forest Lawn.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Officer Craig Lehner's K-9 parnter,Shield, at the grave site for Lehner at Forest Lawn.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner is laid to rest at Forest Lawn in Buffalo.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo police officers salute as fallen Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner is carried to his final resting place at Forest Lawn.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo police officers salute as fallen Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner is carried to his final resting place at Forest Lawn.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo police officers console each other at the grave site of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner at Forest Lawn.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
A Buffalo police officer at the gravesite of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Flowers at the grave of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner at Forest Lawn.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Flowers at the grave of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner at Forest Lawn.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bagpipers prepare to play at the grave site of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo police officers make their way to the grave site of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner at Forest Lawn.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo police officers make their way to the gravesite of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner at Forest Lawn in Buffalo on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo police officers salute at the gravesite of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner at Forest Lawn.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
People pay their last respects to Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner at Forest Lawn in Buffalo on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
People pay their last respects to Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner at Forest Lawn in Buffalo on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
People line the procession's route along Delaware Avenue.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Brandi Lewis, left, and Richard Williams of Grand Island watch the processional.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Julio Esquilin, of Buffalo, came with his family to support fallen Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner and the Buffalo Police Department.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
People line the procession's route along Delaware Avenue.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
People line the procession's route along Delaware Avenue.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
People line the procession's route along Delaware Avenue.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Police Officer Craig Lehner's funeral procession travels along Delaware Avenue on its way to Forest Lawn.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
People line the procession's route along Delaware Avenue.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
People line the procession's route along Delaware Avenue.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
People pay their respects as Officer Craig Lehner's funeral procession travels along Delaware Avenue on its way to Forest Lawn.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Marty Patterson of Buffalo came to Delaware Avenue to pay his respects to Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
People pay their respects on Delaware Avenue during the funeral procession.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Police travel in procession down Scott Street.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo firefighters stand at attention as the procession moves along Delaware Avenue.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Police Officer Craig Lehner's funeral procession travels along Delaware Avenue.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Police Officer Craig Lehner's funeral procession travels along Delaware Avenue on its way to Forest Lawn.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Buffalo firefighters hang a giant flag over Delaware Avenue at North Street in advance of Police Officer Craig Lehner's funeral procession.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Police Officer Craig Lehner's funeral procession travels along Delaware Avenue on its way to Forest Lawn.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Police Officer Craig Lehner's funeral procession travels along Delaware Avenue on its way to Forest Lawn.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Buffalo Police SWAT officers line the intersection of Washington and Scott streets as the procession leaves KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Police SWAT officers line the intersection of Washington and Scott streets as the procession leaves KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
An embrace on Perry Street as officers line up on Perry Street after funeral services at KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Police SWAT officers line the intersection of Washington and Scott streets as the procession leaves KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Police, left, and outside law enforcement line Perry Street as the procession for Officer Craig Lehner departs KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Police vehicles make up a big part of Officer Craig Lehner's funeral procession.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A final salute as the casket of BPD Officer Craig Lehner is carried by a Harley Davidson hearse past Buffalo Fire Department personnel on Perry Street.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A Buffalo Police Honor Guard carries the flag-draped casket of Officer Craig Lehner past a sea of Buffalo Police after funeral services at KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A Buffalo Police Honor Guard carries the flag-draped casket of Officer Craig Lehner after funeral services at KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The casket of Buffalo Police Officer Craig E. Lehner is carried out of KeyBank Center.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Friends and family touch the casket of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner as the service comes to a close at KeyBank Center.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Buffalo Police Chief Dennis Richards speaks at the funeral for Buffalo Police officer Craig E. Lehner.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Police Detective Leo McGrath speaks at the funeral.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
An overview of the funeral for Buffalo Police Officer Craig E. Lehner.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Police Detective Leo McGrath speaks at the funeral for Buffalo Police Officer Craig E. Lehner.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Mayor Byron Brown speaks at the funeral for Buffalo Police Officer Craig E. Lehner.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Police Commissioner Daniel Derenda speaks at the funeral.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Law enforcement officers salute during the funeral for Buffalo Police Officer Craig E. Lehner.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Police Commissioner Daniel Derenda speaks at the funeral for Buffalo Police Officer Craig E. Lehner.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Shield, the K-9 partner of Officer Craig Lehner, with his handler, Officer John Kujawa.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Law enforcement officials stand as the funeral service for Buffalo Officer Craig Lehner begins Oct. 25 at KeyBank Center.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The funeral service for Buffalo Officer Craig Lehner begins Oct. 25 at KeyBank Center.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Officers file into KeyBank Center for the funeral.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Craig Lehner's mother and other family members wait for his funeral to begin.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The body of Buffalo Police Officer Craig E. Lehner is carried into KeyBank Center.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Mourners wait for the funeral to begin.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Shield, Craig Lehner's K-9 partner, waits near the coffin of Lehner before the funeral service.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Kaitlyn Livingston, cousin of Officer Craig Lehner, pays her respects at the funeral.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The funeral for Buffalo Police Officer Craig E. Lehner.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The casket of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner is carried into KeyBank Center.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The anthem is played during the funeral for Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The casket of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner is carried into KeyBank Center.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The casket of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner is carried into KeyBank Center.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The casket of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner is carried into KeyBank Center.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Shield follows as the casket of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner is carried into KeyBank Center.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The procession winds its way toward KeyBank Center.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
People stand in respect as the casket of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner is carried into KeyBank Center.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The casket of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner is carried into KeyBank Center.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Officers file into KeyBank Center for the funeral.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Officers file into KeyBank Center for the funeral.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
State troopers arrive at KeyBank Center.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The sea of law enforcement officers stream through the lobby.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Members of the Buffalo Fire Department arrive at KeyBank Center.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo SWAT stand guard at the funeral.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Craig Lehner's K-9 partner, Shield, arrives at the funeral.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Craig Lehner's K-9 partner, Shield, arrives in uniform near the rear of his squad SUV in front of the arena.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Law enforcement agents await the arrival of the funeral procession.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Law enforcement officers line up to enter KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Law enforcement officials wait at KeyBank Center for the procession carrying Craig Lehner's body.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Law enforcement officers line up to enter KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Law enforcement officials salute as the procession carrying Craig Lehner's body arrives at KeyBank Center.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Law enforcement officers line up to enter KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Law enforcement officials salute as the procession carrying Craig Lehner's body arrives at KeyBank Center.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Law enforcement officials salute as the procession carrying Craig Lehner's body arrives at KeyBank Center.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Law enforcement officials wait at KeyBank Center for the procession carrying Craig Lehner's body.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
The funeral procession arrives at KeyBank Center.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
The funeral procession arrives at KeyBank Center.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
The procession heads toward KeyBank Center.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
The funeral procession for Craig Lehner arrives to a sea of law enforcement officers outside KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The funeral procession for Craig Lehner arrives to a sea of law enforcement officers outside KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The funeral procession for Craig Lehner arrives to a sea of law enforcement officers outside KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The funeral procession for Craig Lehner arrives to a sea of law enforcement officers outside KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The funeral procession for Craig Lehner arrives to a sea of law enforcement officers outside KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The funeral procession for Craig Lehner arrives to a sea of law enforcement officers outside KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The funeral procession for Craig Lehner arrives to a sea of law enforcement officers outside KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Law enforcement officials wait for the arrival of the funeral procession.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Bagpipers perform at the funeral for Buffalo Police Officer Craig E. Lehner.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The procession winds its way toward KeyBank Center.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The procession arrives at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
Aaron Besecker/Buffalo News
The procession arrives at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
Aaron Besecker/Buffalo News
Law enforcement agents salute as the funeral procession for Officer Craig Lehner proceeds into the city.
Barbara O'Brien/Buffalo News
Police Officer Craig Lehner is transported in a Harley-Davidson motorcycle hearse from the Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home in Hamburg to KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Mourners line the edge of the road to watch the funeral procession of Craig Lehner.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Police Officer Craig Lehner is transported in a Harley-Davidson motorcycle hearse to KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Mourners line the edge of the road to watch the funeral procession of Craig Lehner.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Police Officer Craig Lehner is transported in a Harley-Davidson motorcycle hearse to KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Police Officer Craig Lehner is transported in a Harley-Davidson motorcycle hearse to KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Police Officer Craig Lehner is transported in a Harley-Davidson motorcycle hearse to KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Police Officer Craig Lehner is transported in a Harley-Davidson motorcycle hearse to KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Police Officer Craig Lehner is transported in a Harley-Davidson motorcycle hearse to KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
People line Route 5 as the hearse bearing the casket of Police Officer Craig Lehner passes by on its way to the funeral at KeyBank Center in Buffalo
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Law enforcement officers line Perry Street while preparing to welcome the funeral procession for fallen Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Law enforcement officers line Perry Street, left, and Buffalo Police fill the plaza near KeyBank Center.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Law enforcement officers line Perry Street while preparing to welcome the funeral procession for fallen Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Members of the Connecticut State Police arrive to take part and pay respects to Craig Lehner.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Law enforcement officers line Perry Street while preparing to welcome the funeral procession.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Law enforcement officers line Perry Street while preparing to welcome the funeral procession for fallen Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Police Department officials get ready for the funeral of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
K-9 dogs and officers wait on Perry Street for the funeral of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Officers get ready for the funeral of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Law enforcement officers line Perry Street while preparing to welcome the funeral procession for fallen Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A look up Washington Street from inside KeyBank Center.
Aaron Besecker/Buffalo News
Brigid Maloney of East Aurora waits for the procession as a light rain comes down.
Barbara O'Brien/Buffalo News
Members of law enforcement agencies get ready for the funeral.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Members of law enforcement agencies get ready for the funeral.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Members of law enforcement agencies get ready for the funeral.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Members of law enforcement agencies get ready for the funeral.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
K-9 officers line Perry Street.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Members of law enforcement agencies get ready for the funeral.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Members of law enforcement agencies get ready for the funeral.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Members of law enforcement agencies get ready for the funeral.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Law enforcement officials from around North America line Perry Street for the funeral of Craig Lehner.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Several officers prepare for the funeral of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Police honor guards from across the United States and Canada brave stiff cold winds to form a wall of blue in front of KeyBank Center.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
K-9 mourners arrive at the funeral for Craig Lehner.
Aaron Besecker/Buffalo News
Members of law enforcement agencies get ready for the funeral.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
KeyBank Center before the funeral for Buffalo Police Officer Craig E. Lehner begins.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Members of Erie County Mounted Patrol preparing at a Michigan Avenue parking lot for Craig Lehner's funeral.
Barbara O'Brien/Buffalo News
A Toronto K-9 Corps arrives at KeyBank Center.
Bob McCarthy/Buffalo News
Warm coffee is being served by the Salvation Army outside of KeyBank Center.
T.J. Pignataro/Buffalo News
Inside KeyBank Center before the funeral for Craig Lehner.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lake Erie is visible in the background as Patriot Guard riders park their motorcycles outside the Hamburg funeral home where services were held for Officer Craig Lehner.
Jane Kwiatkowski/Buffalo News
Patriot Guard Riders' flags attached to the back of their motorcycles as they park across the street from Lakeside Memorial Funeral home in Hamburg.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Law enforcement officials prepare for the funeral of Officer Craig Lehner.
