Bullet strikes minivan with three children inside

A mother told Buffalo police her minivan was struck by a bullet Wednesday night while she was driving her three children near Dingens and Weiss streets, according to a police report.

No one was injured in the 7:40 p.m. incident, according to the report.

The bullet hit the front, passenger-side door and caused a flat tire. The woman told police she did not see another vehicle or any suspect nearby at the time, according to the report.