Forum to focus on U.S.-China trade, investment

Former national security adviser and U.N. ambassador Susan Rice will speak via webcast at "CHINA Town Hall: Local Connections, National Reflections" from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Buffalo Niagara Marriott, 1340 Millersport Highway in Amherst.

The program, sponsored by World Trade Center Buffalo Niagara and several partners, will delve into China's rapid development and Sino-American relations, and will offer analysis and best practices from leading local companies and organizations that have expertise in U.S.-China trade and investment. In addition to Rice via webcast, the program also will feature live presentations by experts in U.S.-China trade and relations.

The cost for the program is $55 for WTCBN members and $65 for non-members and includes dinner. For more details or to register, visit http://www.cvent.com/d/q5q627.