Sign In
Subscribe
Lackawanna 32, Pioneer 0, Class B football quarterfinal.
Lackawanna's Kahlil Horton runs for a 70-yard touchdown during second-half action against Pioneer at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneer quarterback Nik Rinker throws against Lackawanna during second half action at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lackawanna quarterback Noble Smith throws against Pioneer during first half action at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneer's Caleb Riordan pitches the ball against Lackawanna during first half action at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneer receiver Mike Rigerman makes a catch over Lackawannau2019s London Smith during first half action at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneeer coach Jim Duprey during first half action against Lackawanna at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Tony Paglei waits for the start of Lackawanna and Pioneer at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneeru2019s Wake Kless runs against Lackawanna at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneer lineman Trevor Smith blocks Lackawanna at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneer lineman Emery Marsh blocks Lackawanna at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lackawanna lineman Taye Cummings blocks Pioneer at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lackawannau2019s London Smith runs after a catch against Pioneer at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lackawannau2019s Jakwon Ingram fights for yardage after a catch against Pioneer at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lackawanna defenders tackle Pioneer running back Wake Kless at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lackawanna quarterback Noble Smith throws against Pioneer at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lackawanna Carleton Threeths makes a catch against Pioneer at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneeru2019s Wake Kless runs against Lackawanna at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneer lineman Derek Biscaro blocks against Lackawanna at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lackawanna running back Khalil Horton runs for a 70-yard touchdown against Pioneer at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lackawanna running back Khalil Horton tiptoes down the sidleine against Pioneer at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneer running back Wake Kless runs against Lackawanna at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lackawannau2019s Jakwon Ingram runs against Pioneer at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lackawanna coach Adam Tardif looks on against Pioneer at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pionner fans watch first half action against Lackawan at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lackawanna quarterback Noble Smith throws against Pioneer at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pioneer running back Wake Kless runs against Lackawanna at Veterans Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Lackawanna pounded Pioneer in Class B football quarterfinal on Saturday.
